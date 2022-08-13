JWF 1

Stevens Towing’s Riverbulk Terminal manager Simon Rich (left) joins John J. Polacek, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, former Edenton Mayor Roland Vaughan, JFW Industries founder and CEO Bill Polacek, Will Polacek and Johnson Stevens during the ribbon cutting at JWF’s Edenton Works Facility in Rocky Hock.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

JWF Industries’ newest venture in Rocky Hock drew quite a prominent crowd during the official ribbon cutting ceremony last Thursday.

The Johnstown, Pa.-based JWF announced its intention to open the Edenton Works Facility at Stevens Towing’s Riverbulk Terminal back in April. The terminal is currently managed by Simon Rich.