Stevens Towing’s Riverbulk Terminal manager Simon Rich (left) joins John J. Polacek, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, former Edenton Mayor Roland Vaughan, JFW Industries founder and CEO Bill Polacek, Will Polacek and Johnson Stevens during the ribbon cutting at JWF’s Edenton Works Facility in Rocky Hock.
JWF Industries’ newest venture in Rocky Hock drew quite a prominent crowd during the official ribbon cutting ceremony last Thursday.
The Johnstown, Pa.-based JWF announced its intention to open the Edenton Works Facility at Stevens Towing’s Riverbulk Terminal back in April. The terminal is currently managed by Simon Rich.
With that announcement, came the hope for more well-paying jobs in the form of welding. Since then, JWF job postings have been seen online, starting around $25 an hour for welders.
JWF is known for designing, manufacturing and integrating metal-centric products. Capabilities include program management, engineering, laser services, welding, forming, machining and coatings.
The grand opening of their new facility in Chowan County last week saw a number of dignitaries attend, from the executive team and founder of JWF to U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) and several local leaders.
“In 2016, my partners and I decided to buy this facility, it was a perfect spot next to our largest customer – Nucor Steel,” Rich told the audience. “We had a vision that this site could be more. JWF has helped us realize that vision by not only sharing the vision but opening this Edenton Works Facility.”
The new plant is in the old United Piece Works Dye Plant in Rocky Hock, in operation from the 1960s until 2006.
JWF Founder and CEO Bill Polacek emphasized that the facility is all about “the work fighters supporting the war fighters” and referenced some current projects being undertaken for Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Navy.
Polacek said that JWF is also involved in other industries such as oil and gas, renewables, chemicals and airports.
“Our focus is building jobs and helping the community and that’s the exact same thing we want to do here,” Polacek said. “Every job is critical here. We understand that when you hire someone, you don’t hire a person, you hire a family.”
Polacek emphasized his desire to get involved in the local area as well.
“We understand that we are a part of this community and we want to be involved in the Chamber [of Commerce] and in your economic development. We want to sponsor kids’ baseball teams,” Polacek said.
The hope eventually, Polacek said, is to possibly have 100 jobs or more at the Riverbulk facility, between JWF and Stevens Towing.
Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Hilger of the U.S. Navy spoke about the partnership between the JWF and both Lockheed Martin and the Navy.
“We’ve got a great relationship with Lockheed Martin and JWF so far, we expect that to continue and we’re really excited to see what happens here as this project moves forward to support our strategic partner – the United Kingdom,” Lt. Cmdr. Hilger said.
Hilger said that one of the projects worked on in the Edenton Works Facility currently will go to benefit the U.K.’s strategic deterrent program at sea.
Rep. Murphy spoke last before the ribbon was cut.
“Today we are celebrating a beautiful public-private partnership, where you have to compete to be the best business for our national defense,” Murphy said. “I thank [JWF] for bringing this to northeastern North Carolina.”