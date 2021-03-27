When the winds had quieted and the Kadesh AME Zion Church was seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Isabel in 2003, most wrote off the building as a complete loss. A few did not, however. These included members of the congregation and representatives from the Town of Edenton.
Amidst the destruction, a promise was made – a promise without knowledge of how or when – but a promise that the church, having served the community for over 100 years, would be made whole again.
“These were terrible times,” remembers church member Audrey Bond, “but we are a people of faith. We live on hope.”
A promise was made, and now that promise is being kept with the Town of Edenton continuing to work in tandem with the Kadesh Church congregation and the Edenton Historical Commission to achieve what few once thought possible – a project on the cusp of entering the construction phase to bring the Kadesh Church restoration even closer to fruition.
Town Councilor Samuel "Sambo" Dixon was the first to join congregational leaders in believing not only in the potential for the Kadesh Church to be restored, but in the importance of that restoration for Edenton.
“Bringing new life to the Kadesh AME Zion Church,” Dixon said, “is the most significant restoration project ever undertaken in Edenton and perhaps North Carolina. It celebrates our African American history, particularly the contribution of the Badham family of craftsmen who built the church and many of the surrounding homes. Most of all, it celebrates our ability to come together as a community.”
The Town of Edenton’s commitment to a “promise being kept” can be found in the focus on improvements in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Zone that includes the new police station and restoration of homes along East Gale Street; leadership provided to the Restoration Committee by Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton, Councilman Dixon and Councilman Roger Coleman; and funding from the sale of East Gale Street properties to help retain a consultant to assist with raising the $1.3 million to complete the Kadesh project.
David R. Cooper, a fundraiser with over three decades of experience, including service as the Chief Development Officer for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is assisting the Restoration Committee with creating and executing a plan to raise the needed funds.
The importance of the Kadesh Church is summarized by a Town Resolution adopted in 2019 and signed by Town Manager Knighton and then mayor, Roland H. Vaughan. This document sets forth both the role of the Town of Edenton in promoting the building’s restoration and the major benefits of its completion -- use of the church by the Kadesh congregation for worship activities; providing a setting for celebrating the African-American contribution to the Town of Edenton; and creating a place where all can gather for meetings and significant community events.
This 2019 resolution was designed to support a grant request to the Partners for Sacred Places (Philadelphia) and the National Trust for Historic Preservation (Washington, DC). Notice of approval for this grant, in the amount of $250,000, was received last month. This brings the total amount raised to $570,000.
While the fundraising committee of the Kadesh Restoration Project will continue to seek major contributions from sources outside of Edenton, the reality is that local support will be the critical element in achieving a goal that binds together Edenton’s history and future in one setting.
A promise was made, and a promise is being kept. Now is the time to realize that the restoration of the Kadesh AME Zion Church is “our project and we can do it.” Contact Joy Harvill, Executive Director, Edenton Historical Commission (info@ehcnc.org), for ways to make your involvement count.