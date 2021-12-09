It’s a miracle almost 20 years in the making.
The N.C. General Assembly recently appropriated $2 million towards the restoration and renovation of the historic Kadesh AME Zion Church in Edenton.
On Nov. 21, State Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) and members of the Edenton Historical Commission’s (EHC) Kadesh Restoration Committee announced the funding to the Kadesh congregation.
Pulling up to the temporary worship center of the Kadesh congregation on Badham Road in Edenton, Rep. Goodwin and others appeared at the end of the worship service with the revelation.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in the room, that’s for sure,” Rep. Goodwin said. “The look on their [congregation’s] faces was great.”
Having sustained severe damage during Hurricane Isabel in 2003, the church, on East Gale Street, has been the subject of numerous fundraisers, grant applications and donations over the last 20 years.
Built in 1897, the construction of Kadesh fell under the responsibility of Hannibal Badham Jr., who was a member of Edenton’s famous Badham family of African American carpenters.
“East Gale Street is a testament to the work of the Badham family, Kadesh included,” said Grace Bean, a member of the restoration committee.
The history stands behind Bean’s statements as well, with the area around Kadesh once being a thriving African American corridor in Edenton.
Today, the church exists within an economic-empowerment zone designated by the town. Investments are being made all over the neighborhood, with Kadesh at the center of it all.
From an architectural perspective, the church itself is a striking example of the Victorian adaptation of the Gothic Revival style, according to an analysis performed by late local historian Thomas Butchko.
At one point, before Isabel struck, if one were to glide through the doors into Kadesh, they would be greeted with two imposing Victorian chandeliers, beautiful Tiffany stained-glass windows, gothic arches throughout and a sanctuary pristine enough to hold 400.
The name “Kadesh” is unique among the entire AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Zion denomination and is drawn directly from the Hebrew Bible. Kadesh was the name of the oasis in the wilderness where the Israelites encamped during their odyssey from Egypt to Canaan.
The Israelites had recently been freed from bondage, which felt real to the newly freed African American congregation in Edenton. The congregation formed in 1866, a first for African Americans in town.
Sadie Riddick, a lifelong member of the Kadesh congregation, is a part of the restoration committee. She reflected on when she first heard the news.
“I was overwhelmed when I first saw [the funding],” Riddick said. “I couldn’t believe it. My glasses fogged up. I called Grace [Bean] and she said ‘yes Sadie, it’s true!’”
Riddick has been a member of Kadesh for 70 years.
“Kadesh has always been my heart. I’ve always enjoyed singing in the choir since I was a little girl. I would not give up my church for the world. There’s so much love and compassion here,” Riddick said.
Audrey Bond would agree. Bond is also a lifelong member of Kadesh and on the committee. She has since retired to Florida, but still remains active in the restoration efforts.
“I’m glad that help has come,” Bond said. “My great-grandmother, grandmother and mother were all members and I’ve always been a member. It’s been a pillar in the community and it’s long due to have a comeback.”
Bond says she intends to return to Edenton to celebrate when Kadesh is restored.
Since Isabel, the congregation – numbering around 100 as of 2016 – took up temporary residence on Badham Road. Yet their spiritual home remains on East Gale Street.
Preliminary plans envision Kadesh as a community, educational and cultural center that would rival some of the largest gathering spaces in Chowan County.
Sambo Dixon, member of both the EHC and the restoration committee, was alongside Rep. Goodwin when the news was shared with the congregation. Since then, he has hardly been able to contain his enthusiasm about the project and its implications for the Edenton community.
“Kadesh Church matters to Edenton. In some ways the fate of this historic structure is a symbol of the resilience and determination of the African American people and their ability to design and construct a building that is both huge in scale and classically beautiful,” Dixon said.
Dixon continued, “The current campaign to save Kadesh by a diverse and broad cross-section of the community is a symbol that in a divided America, people can still come together to do what is important, right, meaningful and lasting.”
In 2017, Kadesh received a grant of $250,000 from the National Fund for Sacred Places to put towards restoration.
Dixon worked alongside fellow attorney John Morehead to apply for the Sacred Places grant, which helped lead to the eventual funding from the General Assembly.
“John did so much to help with this project, including working many hours on the statement of the case and other fundraising documents,” Dixon said.
Pushing for the General Assembly funding was Rep. Goodwin, who said it was the easiest push he has ever had in the legislature.
“I explained it to everybody, we had legislators and research assistants curious enough to come down and look at it,” Rep. Goodwin said. “They helped come up with the figure of $2 million. The figure I had requested was less than that. So we got more than we had hoped for.”
Rep. Goodwin said he took charge as the proposed funding moved its way through the appropriations committee.
“I answered all the questions anybodys had on it,” Rep. Goodwin said. “I was proud to represent the legislature and the town of Edenton and help that congregation.”
According to Rep. Goodwin, the restoration committee will start seeing the new funding around March or April.
The members of the Kadesh Restoration Committee, as provided by the EHC, are as follows: Adrian Backus, Kaye Barker, Grace Bean, Audrey Bond, the Rev. Haywood Dillahunt, the Rev. Jay McNair, Sambo Dixon, Barbara Drew, Willy Drew, Sally Francis Kehayes, Anne-Marie Knighton, Elder Fondella Leigh, Cy Rich, Sadie Riddick, Dr. Ben Speller, Vonna O’Neill, Teresa Leary, Emma and Chris O’Neill and Roger Coleman.
“We are grateful for every contribution toward this effort… combined with this outstanding appropriation from the N.C. Legislature introduced by Rep. Goodwin,” said Grace Bean. “It is an absolute privilege to work with the committee and congregation to preserve the history that is so important to our community.”
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden is excited for the funding and what it means for the town moving forward.
“For over 120 years, Kadesh has been at the center of Edenton’s African American community and will finally be restored to its former glory,” Gooden said.
“Our Kadesh Church has always been an oasis,” Sambo Dixon said. “One of the first places in Edenton where African Americans could safely go to school, a place of tolerance and a place of love and respect. Kadesh should inspire us all to continue to look to our community for innovative projects that can make life in Edenton better for everyone.”
Envisioning taking that first step into a restored Kadesh, reminiscent of her time there as a girl, Sadie Riddick is hopeful.
“I pray I live long enough that I will see those doors open again,” she said. “I know I will.”
