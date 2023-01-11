Look out world, Chowan County’s first baby of the year has arrived!
Ke’Rylie Amiri Swain was the baby of the new year for ECU Health Chowan Hospital, according to hospital staff.
Born at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 at Edenton’s hospital, Ke’Rylie is the first baby born in the county in 2023. Baby Ke’Rylie weighed in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was measured at 19.5 inches long.
Her parents, Raven Jackson and Keondrea Swain, of Plymouth, were all smiles and proudly accepted a goody basket crafted for the first baby of the new year, which is a long-standing tradition at Chowan Hospital.
“ECU Health Chowan Hospital would like to acknowledge and thank our wonderful Edenton merchants who participated in our annual Baby of the New Year basket, by donating items to be given to Ke’Rylie and her parents,” said Marketing Manager Kelly Herr in a press release.
Items in the basket will benefit both child and parents and include a blanket, baby wash, shampoo, lotion, baby wipes, hand cream, baby duck towels, local gift certificates, a baby rattle, a crocheted hat and booties.
Businesses who donated to Ke’Rylie’s goody basket included: Blount’s Mutual Drug; Byrum True Value Hardware, Gifts and Crafts; Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce; Petals & Bows Florist; Vaughan’s Jewelry & Fine Gifts; Jimmy Yates (community member); and the Perfect Prescription Gift Shop at ECU Health Chowan Hospital.