Christmas has come to Chowan County, with all of its splendor.
The first annual Kick-Off to Christmas was held on Dec. 4 in downtown Edenton to mark the arrival of the Christmas season.
It was a festive affair, spanning both land and sea and enveloping the town’s historic waterfront in a yuletide event with merriment galore.
Following a 2020 that was full of cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) sought to put on a grand event for residents and visitors alike. Collaborating with Destination Downtown Edenton (DDE) – which is responsible for the annual tree-lighting – they did just that.
It felt like a return to normalcy in the streets of Edenton. Or at least, the closest thing to it in the age of COVID.
Oriented toward families, the Kick-Off hosted cookie decorating, a story time for children, a winter express-themed trolley and tasty bites from local food trucks, including Old Colony Smokehouse and Kiia’s Way.
Both trucks were busy serving up hot plates and refreshments to holiday-goers.
Adam Hughes, owner and pitmaster of Old Colony, sees the collaboration as crucial to Edenton’s continued success.
“It’s great to see the TDA, DDE and everyone downtown collaborating on something like this. Edenton needs this desperately,” Hughes said. “I’m super excited to be here. I have young kids who were bouncing off the walls to come.”
For Ralchelle Hunter, Shatory Slade, Felicia Ford and Christina Williams – the owners of Kiia’s Way – they appreciated the town’s efforts to include them in big celebrations such as the Kick-Off.
“This is a really special event to bring the community together,” said Hunter. “It was a definite ‘yes’ when we were asked. [TDA Director] Erienne Dickman and the town and historical commission have always been good to us.”
Meanwhile, just a block north, children and parents were embarking and disembarking from the winter express-themed Edenton trolley. Six trolley circuits ran through the afternoon, all completely sold out ahead of time.
Stepping off the trolley, many families crossed Water Street to the Cupola House gardens, where Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library was hosting a story time and craft session.
Destinee Williams – representing the library – took her festive cheer levels to 11 as she donned a celebratory Santa costume.
Reading from a copy of “The Polar Express,” Williams entranced the children who gathered around. All the while, the assembled crowd was surrounded by Vonna O’Neill’s completed community Christmas tree project.
By 5:30 p.m., the crowds had reached their zenith and folks young and old huddled around the steps of the Edenton Municipal Building for the annual tree lighting.
Preceding the illumination was a performance from two choirs of children. One hailed from White Oak Elementary School, the other from the Edenton Boys & Girls Club. The choirs performed notable tracks such as “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Taking to the microphone against a still-darkened town Christmas tree, Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings welcomed all to the festivities and thanked them for participating.
“Thank you all for being here, for keeping our downtown lit and busy. I wish you all a Merry Christmas,” Stallings said.
“Now, for the big moment,” Stallings began, ushering the crowd to start the countdown.
On the count of five, voices came alive and Stallings took to the lever that would ignite the illumination. The tree responded with a dazzling display, filling the downtown intersection with a golden hue of Christmas warmth.
Not long after, the arrival of Santa Claus himself atop a fire engine took the little ones in the crowd by storm. They eagerly lined up at the steps of the municipal building to meet with the big man and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.
Closing the evening was the holiday flotilla, an assemblage of local boats adorned in Christmas lights.
Two anonymous judges stood from the Barker House, observing the flotilla and making their choice on who should be named “Captain of Christmas.”
The award was ultimately bestowed upon Garrett Hare, who along with his first mates Tyler Bunch and Nate Evans, took home the crown and a $200 cash prize from the TDA.
“To enter the flotilla takes time and effort on boat owners,” said Amber Hardy, President of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce. “Participants truly embodied the spirit of Christmas. Several people have already said they’re making plans to enter next year.”
Having seen the flotilla for the firsthand this year helped Hardy appreciate how special it is even more.
“Next year we hope it will be bigger and better and we have lots of plans to bring more kid-friendly things to this event,” Hardy said.
Reflecting on the Kick-Off, TDA Director Erienne Dickman saw it as a victory. This was her first major Christmas event since taking the helm of the TDA in April.
“The event was a huge success because both locals and visitors got to enjoy Chowan County’s Christmas magic,” Dickman said. “Thank you to everyone who came and supported our local vendors and watched as the ‘South’s Prettiest Small Town’ gleamed in holiday cheer.”
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.