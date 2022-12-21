RALEIGH - The Delta Dental Foundation (DDF) is seeking applications from community-based oral health nonprofit programs and organizations in North Carolina for its 2023 Smiles for Kids grants program.

This year, DDF will award up to $130,000 to organizations across the state that specifically focus on children’s oral health, particularly among populations who are underserved. This is a 50% increase in giving from last year and the largest year of giving to date!