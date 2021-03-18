Kim and Annette Ringeisen were named Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc.’s 2020 Main Street Champions.
The announcement was made March 11, during a virtual awards ceremony hosted by the NC Main Street Program.
“Thank you Kim and Annette for your commitment, involvement and investment in Downtown Edenton!” DDE wrote in a Facebook post.
According to the program, the Ringeisens relocated in 2019 and quickly embrace every aspect of community life. Kim, a volunteer with the Edenton Fire Department, runs Edenton Bay Photography and has donated his photo services to DDE and other groups. Annette runs Cloth and Twine and teaches classes at her shop. Some of ther creations were nominated for a Made in NC award.
Kim is also a member of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
The couple also purchased downtown property, 405 S. Broad St., and turned the upstairs into studio space before it became a short-term rental.
Each year at the NC Main Street Annual Conference, The NC Department of Commerce and The NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center announce the NC Main Street Award Winners. The NC Main Street Awards recognize the hard work, dedication, and success of our NC Main Street communities and their achievements in the Four Points of the Main Street Approach o downtown revitalization: Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion and Organization.
This year’s virtual conference theme was “Main Street: Pivoting for Prosperity.”
The theme recognizes that through the hardships that communities, businesses, property owners, and individuals have to endure as a result of a pandemic, a natural disaster, a market shift, or another crisis, the Main Street program helps build more resilient downtowns that are better equipped to face the next challenge. The Main Street Program and its strategies, principles, and comprehensive Four-Point Approach™ to downtown revitalization, helps communities pivot for prosperity. The Program was developed in the late 1970s because of the development of malls and strip centers that attracted anchor businesses to relocate from downtowns. Small towns and cities across the country had to pivot to survive and to thrive. To many, it seemed like a man-made disaster had struck, but downtowns came back stronger than ever and they will do it again.
North Carolina Main Street Champions were recognized for their commitment to downtown revitalization and strong communities.
“There are three keys to economic development success: public-private partnerships that share in the effort and jointly celebrate the successes of projects; economic development strategies that leverage local assets for authentic enhancements and improvements; and local champions that are leading the effort every step of the way,” said Kenny Flowers, assistant secretary for Rural Economic Development at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. “The Main Street program throughout the state, is the epitome of the implementation of these three key components of success.”
“N.C. Commerce and N.C. Main Street have been recognizing Main Street Champions for more than two decades. We know that the success of downtown districts is because of the people behind the effort, and each year, we recognize the visionary individuals that have a strong sense of commitment to their community. They develop projects that improve quality of life, grow cultural and recreational development, renovate historic properties and spur investment and create jobs and businesses,” said Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center.
Thirty-eight Main Street Champions received honors for contributions to their Main Street programs and downtown districts last year. Including the 2020 honorees, 804 Champions have been recognized since 2000.