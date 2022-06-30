Chowan County Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Kirby has issued an ultimatum to the Edenton-Chowan School Board: establish a new discipline policy or face lower funding.
At the regularly scheduled board of commissioners meeting on June 20, Kirby and his colleagues met to vote on the county budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. While the budget passed unanimously, Kirby read aloud a statement for the record that explained his request, referencing a recent incident at John A. Holmes High School.
According to Kirby, on May 11, a fight broke out among several students in one of the hallways of Holmes.
To break up the fight, School Resource Officer Alan Stulick attempted to enter the scuffle. During this attempt, an 18-year-old senior grabbed the deputy’s legs, causing him to fall to the ground.
The student was later arrested by Stulick and charged with Assault on a Government Official (class A1 misdemeanor) as well as Resisting, Delaying and Obstructing a Public Officer (a class 2 misdemeanor). A court date is set for Tuesday, June 28.
A redacted warrant, obtained from the Chowan Sheriff’s Office, states that the student “interfered with the officer and refused to calm down and back away from the area, after being told to do so multiple times by the officer.”
“My understanding is that the student was also suspended from school and that his school privileges were thereby revoked,” Kirby said. “I was surprised to learn on June 9, the day before graduation, the school board had met and determined that this student would be permitted to participate in the graduation exercises on June 10.”
The lead-up to the decision involved appeals on behalf of the student and their family.
Chair Kirby told the commissioners that he reached out to both Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer, as well as Sheriff Scooter Basnight “to attempt to grasp the actions taken.”
“It was explained to me that the high school administration had indeed suspended the student and while he would receive his diploma, they would not allow him to participate in the graduation exercises,” Kirby said. “It was explained that the student and his mother filed an appeal to the superintendent and that Dr. Sasscer upheld the decision of the Holmes administration.”
Following the first decision, the student and their family filed an appeal with the school board. During a closed session meeting on June 7, the board ultimately allowed the student to participate in the graduation ceremony. The final vote is not known.
“I called school board Chairman Gene Jordan and he explained that because of privacy issues centered around North Carolina law, he needed to be very discreet about the particulars involved,” Kirby said. “But he did confirm that the school board met and voted to allow the student to participate in graduation.”
Kirby claimed that Chair Jordan expressed a belief that the school board policy contained “some flaws” which have existed since at least the time when his children were students.
Originally, Kirby sought the input of Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard and Finance Officer Cathy Smith to determine what “leeway” the commissioners had with respect to withholding budgeted funds from the school district.
Any withheld funds would be to mandate that the school board publicly distribute a policy that will provide “some sort of swift and sure school-based punishment” for students who attack teachers, staff and uniformed deputy sheriffs.
However, Howard and Smith reported back after consulting with the UNC School of Government and said that such an action by the board of commissioners was “not allowable.”
“With that understanding, I was fully prepared to propose that we modify Section 18 of the budget, which we are approving this evening, to cut the Current Expense Appropriation for ECPS from $3,786,322 to $3,500,000, which is the amount budgeted last year,” Kirby said.
After some reflection, though, Kirby changed his mind.
“I realized that such a cut would tie the hands of ECPS administration and cause them to eliminate important programs and ultimately be a detriment to the students,” he said.
Kirby eventually voted with the other commissioners to adopt the budget, but warned the school board that by the next budget cycle, they should have a policy in place to handle future situations and not set a standard.
“Please let this be a message to the Edenton-Chowan School Board,” Kirby said. “Your actions in this matter showed disrespect for the rule of law and have, in my opinion, set a precedent for future students who might consider similar actions in assaulting Chowan County employees and sworn peace officers.”
Kirby said he asked Sheriff Basnight to review any policy developed by the school board and until such time that the sheriff is satisfied with it, Kirby will vote to ensure that the Chowan Commissioners revert to a minimum level of funding for ECPS.
When asked for comment, Dr. Sasscer said that while the school district was still fully funded and supported by the commissioners, they will consider policy revisions soon.
“District and school leaders use these summer months to make revisions to policies and practices that will improve the experience and safety of our teachers and students,” Sasscer said. “Revisions may be brought before the Board of Education during their July or August meeting. I am proud that the actions of our leaders speak volumes about their care and commitment to our students.”
