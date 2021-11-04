A fitting capstone to a momentous career.
Friends, family and community members gathered at the Chowan Arts Council on Thursday, Oct. 28 to celebrate the prolific tenure of now retired town manager Anne-Marie Knighton.
Knighton, who served Edenton for 33 years, was met with numerous hugs, handshakes and best wishes over the course of the evening.
Taking the podium first was Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings who, fighting back tears, recalled his first interactions with Knighton nearly two decades ago.
“I remember my first time on council almost 20 years ago,” Stallings said “Anne-Marie put me in her car and drove me around, showing me everything there was to know about.”
Stallings affirmed to Knighton that she trained new town manager Corey Gooden skillfully.
“She’s been a wonderful person to work with. I want you to know that we all love you and will miss you and that you trained Corey well,” Stallings said.
Former Mayor John Dowd followed with his own nostalgic sentiment. He was formerly the mayor when Knighton was hired in 1988.
“There are 532 incorporated managers in North Carolina,” Dowd said. “And we had the best.”
Dowd emphasized Knighton’s adaptability and preparedness and praised her three decades of hard work.
“She is the epitome of all the qualifications you would want,” Dowd said. “She always did her homework. There wasn’t a single event that a council member or mayor put on that she was not prepared for.”
The statement rang true for many in attendance. Knighton guided Edenton through both prosperity and crises during her long career, which was almost entirely spent here.
Former Mayor Roland Vaughan was the last of the mayors to speak to Knighton’s accomplishments.
“What is 33 years?” Vaughan asked the audience. “To put a career into perspective, 33 years is 396 months, or 12,045 days.”
Vaughan reflected on his tenure, all 24 years of which he served alongside Knighton.
“She put Edenton on the map,” he said. “She developed a deep network of contacts throughout North Carolina, whether it be folks on boards and commissions or in the state government. She was a valuable asset.”
Vaughan was relieved that Knighton stayed in Edenton. He confessed that she had helped him learn more about the structure of municipal government in North Carolina during his time as mayor.
“She could’ve worked anywhere, she became so well known,” Vaughan said. “If the offers came, she obviously didn’t accept them.”
Trailing Vaughan was the Edenton Police Chief Henry King, who thanked Knighton for her service to the community and revealed a remarkable milestone that she achieved.
King had reached out to Robert Shepherd, who works with the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill. Upon a bit of research, it was discovered that Knighton had become the longest serving female town manager in North Carolina history.
“Thank you for believing in me and hiring me, and now I can tell people I got hired by the longest serving woman town manager,” King said.
Knighton was honored during the ceremony by State Sen. Bob Steinburg, who bestowed her with the highest civilian honor in North Carolina, an induction into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The award was granted by by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
Steinburg noted how popular Knighton had become across North Carolina during her career and how well known she was just by way of her initials: “AMK.”
“It’s the only one I requested in 10 years and nobody [in Raleigh] questioned it, knowing it was for AMK,” Steinburg said to Knighton.
Dr. Jack Bagwell, President of the College of the Albemarle, presented Knighton with an inaugural $25,000 endowed scholarship for the COA Foundation in her honor. The scholarship is in celebration of her long collaboration with local community colleges.
“You have played a big role for community colleges in North Carolina,” Bagwell said. “The name Anne-Marie Knighton will continue to be associated with the transformation of lives.”
At the culmination of the ceremony, Knighton took the podium for her final remarks.
“I want to thank all three mayors and town council members for all the advice you’ve given me,” Knighton said. “You’ve all shown me nothing but love during this long farewell.”
She then took a moment to reminisce.
“When I was hired back in 1988, things weren’t looking so good. The previous town manager had not lasted long. When I was interviewed by the council, we just clicked,” Knighton said. “I didn’t realize what a big risk the council took in hiring me, a 27-year-old yankee.”
Knighton went on to express gratitude for the partnerships she had formed across town — especially the economic ones — which fueled Edenton’s growth. Some of these included Colony Tire, Regulator Marine and Jimbo Jumbo’s.
She thanked past council members, county commissioners, town staff and department heads, special friends and most of all her family and husband.
“I want to thank Ernest for his patience. Patience for my late night meetings, events and storms that all interrupt special occasions or family events,” Knighton said. “You always understood when work came before family and thanks for always being in my corner.”
Looking to the future, Knighton expressed faith in her successor, Corey Gooden, who began his tenure on Oct. 1.
“I have faith in Corey and Mayor Stallings to value the partnerships we’ve made over the years and I know they will continue the growth,” she said. “I’m proud of Corey, who wants us to be known as the small town that does big things.”
With a final farewell and a standing ovation for Knighton, the book closed on one of the longest and most storied careers in Edenton’s renowned history.