EDENTON – See something, say something.
That is one of the several suggestions David and Cynthia Furlong are giving the attendees of the “Know Your Neighbor” program.
The “Know Your Neighbor” program holds monthly meetings in different areas around the town of Edenton to meet neighbors, discuss ways to stop crime and beneficial ways to prevent future crime.
According to David Furlong, the idea behind it came from an incident which occurred while he and his wife were sitting on their porch in May.
“Around 7:30 p.m. May 17, we were sitting on the porch and we heard what we thought were fireworks in the distance. Soon, we realized it was not fireworks, but gunshots. A few minutes later we saw a bullet fly down the street, and this was confirmed when a second bullet hit a nearby object,” said David.
“We went inside and called 911. We later heard there was another shooting at 11 p.m. the same night and two individuals were injured,” he added.
Through some discussion with others, the Furlongs were informed that the shootings were possibly coming from local gang activity, and the gangs were not able to get along. They found out there are flare-ups from time-to-time when the shootings are more frequent.
Out of concern for their neighborhood and the town, the Furlongs met with Edenton Police Chief Henry King to discuss their concerns about crimes and delinquency and what they could do to help address the issues.
According to Cynthia, Chief King identified several concerns about crimes and delinquency, including abandon and nuisance houses and buildings, the need for more cooperation from eyewitnesses, more opportunities for jobs for young people, drug use preventing people from getting jobs- failing drug tests and easy access to drugs and guns.
“Chief King listed things to help address the issues. If someone sees something out of the ordinary or sees a crime, then speak up and say something. Installing external video cameras on homes to help identify suspects of crimes that may occur nearby in the area. Video footage could then be requested after an incident as evidence. Notify the town of any abandoned or nuisance structures in the area, so proper investigations can be conducted by the town staff and law enforcement. Law enforcement monitoring of social media regarding criminal activities. Currently there is no one on staff to do this,” she added.
The Furlongs also met with Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton to discuss the possible options for the abandoned and nuisance properties in the town.
On May 21, the Furlongs held a meeting with concerned citizens. Both new and old Edenton residents attended and expressed their concern for public safety and how this has been a long-standing issue.
The group decided to form “Know Your Neighbor” to bring people together to identify ways citizens can help the town and law enforcement agencies address public safety issues.
The first meeting was held on June 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Approximately 50 people attended the meeting. Chief King spoke to the group about the things citizens could do to help with crime in their communities.
The second meeting was held July 29 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
Knighton spoke to the attendees about Edenton’s Community Redevelopment Program. She also spoke about the policy implementation for abandoned and nuisance houses and what were some possibilities for the properties. Chief King talked about the Edenton Police Department’s Zone Officers, that are assigned to specific areas in the patrol district.
The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Providence Baptist Church.
The topic for this meeting is creating and maintaining community gardens presented by Katy Shook and Annie Nofsinger.
One of the goals of “Know Your Neighbor” is to create thriving community gardens on some of the vacant, abandoned and nuisance properties throughout the town. The gardens give use to the property, and a volunteer job/project for anyone that would like to assist.
According to Cynthia, the September meeting will discuss community organizations and resources: how we can support building a better community and crime prevention.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic requests to minimize person-to-person interaction, it has been hard to meet our neighbors for the past 17 months. This is especially true for the number of new residents that have moved to Edenton during this period,” Cynthia said.
“The big goal for us here is to bridge a gap in the community because it is good to know one another, and create sustainable resources,” she continued.
The group plans to hold monthly meetings to hear presentations on activities and initiatives that affects all of the citizens Edenton to build a stronger sense of community. Each meeting will also include an update from Chief King on public safety issues.
Meetings will be rotated to various facilities, primarily churches due to their location within the neighborhoods.
The group will seek street neighborhood care coordinators to facilitate communication among residents on their street and be a point of contact for issues on their street.
The group encourages and facilitate the development of community gardens to provide food and opportunities for youth and adults to work together to build experiences and a sense of pride in the community.
Get to know the zone police officer in the area. Create a document showing the various police zones and the officers assigned to the area. This is currently being established by Knighton.
The meetings are free, and open to anyone who is interested in learning ways to help make Edenton a better place to live.