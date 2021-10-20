Edenton is now home to a world champion skeet shooter.
Briley Koller, 14, recently took home gold, silver and bronze medals from the 2021 World Skeet Championships. The event was held at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, Texas from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.
The competition was her first world championship after only six months of competitive shooting and 18 months of recreational shooting.
Koller received the gold medal for leading in the “High All Around” category - which gave her the title of world champion for her class - after shooting 455 out of 550 targets, including doubles. The silver medal was awarded to Koller following the Champion of Champions, an open event against 110 other shooters in her class. The bronze medal was awarded in the “High Over-All” category after Koller shot 385 targets out of 450 total, excluding doubles.
Koller was awarded for shooting with a 12-gauge, 20-gauge, 28-gauge and .410 bore and she participated in the “E” class during the event. For competitive tournaments such as this, classes include AAA, AA, A, B, C, D and E.
To be crowned champion, Koller successfully fended off challenges from every collegiate and active military shooter in her class.
“It was like I actually made it to the big deal,” Koller said. “It felt amazing, especially being in high school.”
Koller is currently a freshman at John A. Holmes High School, where she participates in the JROTC.
Her father, Timothy Koller - a winning shooter in his own right - has nothing but praise for the accomplishments of his daughter.
“The event that she won is an event that I’ve never won on that scale,” he said. “One of the things that Briley has been very solid at… is that she is extremely consistent. She has placed this past year at three of the largest [shooting] events, the U.S. Open, the Masters and now the World.”
Briley Koller’s consistency at shooting led to her being noticed by a university shooting coach while at the championship.
“I was contacted by the coach for a university who had a chance to watch her shoot... and he is interested in following her this coming season to monitor her progression,” Timothy Koller said. “She whipped all seven of his boys, so it's no wonder.”
Skeet shooting is definitely a family affair for the Kollers, a legacy that started with Timothy Koller in 2002 via the Navy and is now continuing with his daughter.
Arriving at the National Shooting Complex for the first time was quite memorable for Briley Koller.
“It was amazing, it was like a dream. But then when it kicked in, I told myself ‘well, I’m actually here so I better just put my head down and do it,’” she said.
She did just that. When the scores started rolling in at the end of the last event, the father-daughter duo was quite shocked.
“When the scores came in to show the HOA and HAA, and they showed that she was decisively winning the High All-Around in her class, I realized that even if the last two scores were shot perfectly, they never would have touched her. She did very well,” Timothy Koller said of his daughter.
For the 2022 world championships, also in Texas, Briley Koller was invited to defend her title against other shooters. She said that she certainly intends to.
“Yes. It’s already set in stone,” she said.