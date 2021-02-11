State of North Carolina American Legion organization recently recognized the efforts of American Legion Post 40 to help with the COVID pandemic.
Edenton American Legion Post 40 has provided the Chowan County Health Department the use of their front entrance for COVID testing since November, four hours a day, 5 days a week. The department started using the fairgrounds parking lot in mid January to give COVID vaccine shots. They are being assisted by Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, NC National Guard, NC Highway Patrol, Edenton Police Department and the Chowan County Rescue Squad. This will be ongoing, one scheduled day a week.
Edenton-Chowan Schools also has helped host vaccination clinics. White Oak Elementary School was the site of a clinic on Feb. 8, after school let out for the day.
According to Edenton resident Kim Ringeisen, he got in line at 7:30 a.m. for a recent second-dose vaccine clinic. “Team opened the three lanes for shots at 9 a.m., I was done at 9:14.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided the following guidance regarding the COVID-19 vaccine 2nd dose:
- Pfizer-BioNTech: 3 weeks (21 days) apart
- Moderna: 1 month (28 days) apart
Second doses administered within a grace period of 4 days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose are still considered valid. Also, if the recommended time for 2nd dose is not feasible, the second dose may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. It is very important that the patient brings their vaccine card with them to receive the second dose and that they attend a vaccine clinic providing the same kind of vaccine that they received for your first dose.
On Friday, ARHS reported that Chowan County had 1,276 lab-confirmed cases, of which 127 were considered active and 1,125 were considered recovered. A total of 24 deaths from the virus were reported in Chowan County.
Also as of Friday, ARHS administered a total of 31,006 first-dose vaccines, 3,537 of which were in Chowan County. The agency administered 5,673 second-dose vaccines in its eight-county region, 545 were administered in Chowan County.