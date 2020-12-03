Editor’s note: The Joint Board of County Commissioners and Board of Education School Replacement Committee is made up of Board of Education members Gene Jordan, Ricky Browder and Paul Clifton, and County Commissioners Patti Kersey, Don Faircloth and Ron Cummings.
Dear Edenton-Chowan Public Schools Board of Education,
On November 19, 2020, the John A. Holmes High School Replacement Committee, consisting of representatives from the Chowan County Board of Commissioners and Edenton-Chowan Board of Education, convened to discuss next steps for the high school project. This letter serves as a review of our conversation and testament to our solidarity. We are delighted to share with you our unanimous support for a new John A. Holmes!
This committee acknowledges the School Board as the decision-making authority for the design and scope of the high school project. With great respect, please accept our reasoning and recommendation for the new construction as follows:
- The North Carolina State Superintendent through the 2020-21 Needs-based Public Schools Capital Funds Grant awarded Chowan County and the Edenton-Chowan Public Schools Board of Education $15 million for new high school construction; and
- New construction is more cost effective as compared to the high costs of renovations and repairs to update and make older school buildings safe and compliant to current codes; and
- New construction will maximize tax payers’ investment in a long-term educational facility that will be conducive to future-focused trends in teaching and learning as well as vocation; and
- New construction will maximize flexibility for the master site plan to support a more safe and secure campus as well as public spaces for community use; and
- A priority of the Edenton-Chowan public Schools Board of Education will be to seek citizen input on how to best incorporate historical elements, including architecture features, that capture the sentiment of alumni and the iconic look of Edenton, NC, in new construction.
Again, we are unified in our commitment to a new John A. Holmes High School. Thank you for allowing this committee to have a voice in this decision. We are proud to lead with you as you work to provide an exceptional educational experience for generations to come!
Sincerely,
Patti Kersey
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Chair
Gene Jordan
Edenton-Chowan Public Schools Board of Education Chair