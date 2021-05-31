Retired Army Col. George E. Lewis III urged those attending Monday's Memorial Day observance in Edenton not to think of the day as a holiday, but as a day of remembrance for those who've passed on after serving their country.
Lewis, now a vice president with CACI International, also encouraged the 85 or so in attendance at the event sponsored by American Legion Post 40 to continue to show their gratitude for veterans' service by passing their reverence along to young people.
He also issued a special salute to Gold Star families who lost a family member in service to the country.
“To any Gold Star mothers and family members who have joined us today, we all owe you our gratitude and are indebted to you," Lewis said. "Thank you for raising patriotic and selfless Americans. May God bless your daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers."
Lewis spoke candidly, at times tearfully, about the range of service men and women who should be remembered on Memorial Day. He noted the enlisted people who arrive home safely from military deployments, many of whom may not have physical wounds but who struggle from post-traumatic stress syndrome or other debilitating mental health issues. Some have died from illnesses or committed suicide after years of pain, he said.
Lewis noted that in his own family, his father-in-law, Frank Daniel, died of exposure to Agent Orange — the defoliant used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War — three decades after serving multiple Army tours and earning two Bronze Stars.
Whether the fallen were colleagues, family members or simply persons whose stories he had heard about, all were important to their families and communities, Lewis said. They give us reason to pause and pray at their gravesites, and allow us to depart cemeteries grateful for their sacrifice, he said.
Lewis again challenged attendees to think of Memorial Day differently from other holidays on the calendar.
“Memorial Day is different. There is no one you can thank today as today honors the women and men who died while serving in the U.S. military, or who departed after serving," he said. "Don't wish someone a 'Happy Memorial Day.' There is nothing happy about brave men and women dying.
“If you want to know the true meaning (of Memorial Day), plan to visit Arlington (National Cemetery) or your local VA cemetery, not (just) Disneyland or the beach. If you do, teach your children they can do so because of someone else’s love for them."