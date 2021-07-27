N.C. Governor Roy Cooper reappointed Cecil Lilley as chair of the Tyrrell County Board of Elections.
Lilley was reappointed last week and joins three other members of the board who will be returning.
The N.C. Board of Elections reappointed Democrats Inetta Knight and Melanie Armstrong to the board earlier this month. They also confirmed the appointment of Debbie Huth.
Republican Matthew Swain will take the place of former board member Edith Deltgen.
The governor and state board make the appointments every two years.