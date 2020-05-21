Edenton-Chowan School Board of Education unanimously supported the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson that Dr. Linda White be named the new principal of D.F. Walker Elementary School during its meeting on Tuesday, May 12.
Prior to this appointment, White served Edenton-Chowan Schools as the Director of Elementary Education, Title I, Pre-K, and the Education Foundation for ECPS. Most recently, she has been serving as interim principal of D.F. Walker Elementary School.
White has been serving students in public education for over 20 years. She excelled as principal of Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School before coming to Edenton-Chowan Schools. During her tenure as a principal, White earned the recognition of College of the Albemarle’s Distinguished Woman of the Year, Perquimans County’s Principal of the Year, and the North Carolina Association of Education’s State Principal of the Year. Additionally, White served a two-year term on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent, Dr. June Atkinson’s, State Principal Advisory Board for North Carolina. She is currently a member of the North Carolina B-3 Interagency Council, a position she was appointed to by Representative Tim Moore, Speaker of the House of Representatives.
White completed her Doctorate in Education Leadership in School Administration from East Carolina University. She currently holds licensure in the areas of Superintendent, Principal, Instruction and Curriculum Specialist, Reading, Academically and Intellectually Gifted, Middle School Language Arts, Middle School Social Studies, and Elementary Education. White earned National Board Certification for Teaching in the area of Early Adolescence, English-Language Arts.
Jackson said, “Dr. White is a proven leader. Her success as an educator, her care for children, and her willingness to do whatever it takes to assist teachers and students will ensure that D.F. Walker Elementary School, the current National Distinguished Title I School for North Carolina, will continue to thrive. Please join me in congratulating Dr. White as she continues to serve the children of Chowan County.”