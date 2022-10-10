Lions Sasscer

ECPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer (center) poses with Edenton Lions Club leadership.

 Contributed Photo

The Edenton Lions Club welcomed Dr. Michael Sasscer, Superintendent of Edenton-Chowan Schools, on Monday, Sept. 26. His presentation included 2021-2022 school and district accountability data, strategic goals, and an update on the John A. Holmes High School construction project.

Some readers may be familiar with Dr. Sasscer’s educational background; but for those who are not, he holds a doctorate in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, two master’s degrees and two bachelor’s degrees.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.