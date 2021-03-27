Local Extension Master Gardeners Celebrate Success

Despite the challenges of 2020, the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program continued the mission of helping gardeners put knowledge to work.
Over 60 volunteers were involved in the program and in 2020 there were 11 newly certified Extension Master Gardeners. To complete certification, volunteers must complete a 40-hour training program and a 40-hour volunteer internship through North Carolina State University.
To recertify, volunteers must complete a minimum of 10 hours of advanced training and 20 hours of volunteer service. The newly certified Extension Master Gardener volunteers are: Elizabeth Coleman, Cheryl Fultz-Messinger, Deanna Klingel, Kathy Miller, Rick Murphy, Julie Murphy, Susan Rothchild, Rita Rountree, Heidi Shoup, Sam Showalter, and Pat Snider.
In 2020, the Chowan-Gates-Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program contributed over 450 hours of volunteer service to the local community. Projects focused on horticulture education and included community gardens, helplines, youth programs and scholarships, and adult education programs.
In addition to volunteering, program participants received over 375 hours of advanced training. Lilly Bunch was the 2020 winner of the Katherine G Shook Master Gardener Scholarship.
The award for Chowan-Gates-Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener of the Year was presented to Linda Kruegel, a Perquimans County resident. Linda has served as the program president since 2019 and has been active in the program since completing the training in 2011.
“Linda is one of the main reasons we were successful in 2020. She was committed to our goals despite the challenges,” said Katy Shook, program coordinator.
For more information about the local Extension Master Gardener program, contact (252) 482-6585.