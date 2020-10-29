Broadband, parity in state funding at the college level and economic development were among the topics local officials discussed with U.S. Representative Greg Murphy (R-Greenville) during a recent meeting at the town council chamber in Edenton.
Those attending the meeting including members of the 3rd District representative’s staff, Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton and Mayor Jimmy Stallings, College of the Albemarle President Jack Bagwell (via Zoom), Edenton Chowan Partnership Executive Director Liza Layton and Board President Roland Vaughan, Vidant Chowan Hospital President Brian Harvill, Chowan County Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight, Chowan County Commissioners Patti Kersey and Bob Kirby and County Manager Kevin Howard.
Both Kirby, vice chairman of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners, and Bagwell asked Murphy about broadband.
Specifically, Kirby asked Murphy for guidance as to how to address in inaccuracies in the Federal Communications Commission’s maps of availability of broadband and internet. The maps are used to determine government funding for broadband projects and industry models.
“What I want to know is this who can I personally call to get that fixed,” he said.
Murphy said he was just really made aware of the issue prior to the meeting. Layton said her office will resend a talking-points paper on rural broadband to Murphy’s office.
Bagwell noted that with the COVID pandemic, COA and other educational institutions have been educating people in a different way. He noted that in rural areas, 22 percent of North Carolina households do not have access to broadband.
“We’re trying to educate students in the K-12 and Community College/University levels. All of us are in dire need of broadband access,” Bagwell said.
He noted that increasing broadband access needs to be pushed like electric utilities were during the turn of the last century.
“If we could get some support on that … make it national movement,” Bagwell said.
The COA president noted that broadband is important to workforce development in northeastern North Carolina and the work the community college does to train that workforce.
“As we continue to grow, we’re going to obviously need to make sure that funding and opportunities in broadband for one keep up, which brings me to my second point. … The only piece of that that I would ask for your help with from a national perspective is the disparity of funding.”
The pandemic had compounded the problems with the lack of broadband access to everyone, Murphy said.
“So I personally think that we’ve done the greatest disservice possible to marginalized students to minority students to rural students because they don’t have the access to the education that the more affluent have,” he said. “It’s essentially a problem that was already existing and I think the pandemic brought the problem – good, bad or indifferent – to the top of the list to say ‘We need to fix this problem. So I will tell you it’s a top priority just because so much of my district is dealing with it. ...
So it is a hot issue that I am fully committed to work on and to helping solve. I agree with you a hundred percent. … This is like electricity. This is something that needs to be part or a national effort and everybody needs to have full access.”
When talking of other problems faced by community colleges, Bagwell noted that universities like Chapel Hill and N.C. State received more COVID relief funding than community colleges from the national level. This funding is determined by the amount of full-time students a college or university has.
“But many community college students are part time,” Bagwell said. “So we end up doing as we always do — more with less.”
Bagwell told the story of how some universities are providing broadband to students by putting up tents with attendants to help students. At the community college level, they are lucky to be able to set up drive-up places, such as going into the school’s parking lot to connect.
Universities tend to be in urban areas where there is already broadband service, but some of the rural students served by community colleges don’t have internet access at home and the space offered by the community colleges is lacking.
“If we had more parity of funding with universities, we will be able to reach our students even more effectively,” Bagwell said.
Murphy said he is a major fan of the state’s community college system.
“I think the pendulum personally has swung a little bit too far to the universities,” he said.
Kersey also asked about the status of Interstate 87, which was discussed at a previous meeting with Murphy.
The road will go from Hampton Roads to Raleigh, and could bring about a tremendous amount of economic development for rural areas along the route, including Chowan County, Kersey said.
She noted that discussions with North Carolina Department of Transportation originally put the I-87 in a 10 year schedule, but now it’s more like 20 years.
“So we were just wondering at the federal level what might be possible,” Kersey said.
Murphy said that with a new administration – whether its President Donald Trump or another president – coming in, the plan will have to start from scratch in some way.
“But the good point is that I’ve had time to form some alliances and some friendships and some relationships with other individuals who from this area,” he said. “With Representative Butterfield and several of my colleagues from Virginia, I will try to work in a Tidewater area to try to get them to work on a regional road. So I don’t promise anything quick but I promise that that’s definitely on the radar.”
Also chiming in on infrastruction, Vaughan noted that he attended a transportation infrastructure meeting earlier in the day and discussed the connectivity of the region – through roads, waterways and railways. Murphy’s office could be as asset in the process of connecting the region, Vaughan said.
In terms of economy, Knighton asked about the county’s opportunity zone. The zone, which is pretty much everything north of U.S. 17, offers tax incentives to businesses moving into the area. The tract does not include most of Edenton or the southern part of the county.
“Getting into that opportunity zone would really be game changers for our community,” she said. “We always been told that it can’t be changed until the next census and know that but I don’t know how long after the next census it will take.”
Knighton asked if Murphy can help change the opportunity zone. He said that if elected, he would be happy to explore that. It would be easier to change the zone if other counties through the country experienced the same problem.
Besides talking to local officials, Murphy attended a meet-and-greet event at a private home and visited several places in Edenton, including the Economic Improvement Council and John A. Holmes High School.