Several local organizations will host Memorial Day activities throughout the weekend.
In Tyner, Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church, 3025 Virginia Road, will celebrate the installation of its new flag pole on Sunday, May 30. The service will start at 10 a.m. at the chuch and will conclude around noon. Activities include a Sunday church service and a Memorial Day remembrance service.
American Legion Post 40 will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Veterans Memorial, located behind the Chowan County Courthouse. After the ceremony, hot dogs will be served at the legion’s facility on West Queen Street.
Glenn T. Cahoon Post of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars (VFW) will host a Memorial Day Service at Tyrrell Hall, located on US-64 East/Scuppernong Drive, Columbia, at 8 a.m. Sunday. The public is invited.
Flags of the U.S. military branches, the VFW, American Legion, North Carolina and the United States will fly from the Scuppernong River Bridge this Memorial Day weekend, welcoming motorist to the town while honoring those who died in service to their country.
Several churches in Tyrrell County will remember Memorial Day during their Sunday morning services. The Fifth Sunday Night Singspiration will include patriotic hymns in that program that brings together Tyrrell County churches for a night of hymns, gospel music and fellowship. That 6:30 p.m. program will be hosted by the Cabin Swamp Church of Christ.
State, county and town government offices in the Chowan Herald’s coverage area will be closed on Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday.