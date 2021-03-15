Dawson Tyler, owner of Down East Preservation Construction & Design, LLC, and Joe Wach & Stephanie Stacey Wach, owners of Out East Properties, LLC, announced they have a contract to purchase the Conger Building and plan to form a new partnership to develop a brew pub at the property located on West Water Street.
John Glover, the owner of the building, recently informed Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton that a group of Edenton investors contacted him about purchasing the building and developing the brew pub.
”COVID-19 and changes to ABC permitting for breweries slowed down John’s plans for the building,” Knighton said. “John wants what is best for the community, he knows how much community support there has been for the project and he is willing to sell to a local team to make it happen.”
The Town Council is expected to vote to waive the right of first refusal to purchase the property at the March 22 Council Meeting.
“When the Town sold the property, a covenant was included in the Deed that gives the Town a Right of First Refusal,” said Knighton.
She noted the purchase price reflects Glover’s acquisition and interior demolition costs.
”John was very generous with the terms, and to me, this reflects his desire to see the property developed as he envisioned,” Knighton said.
Jennifer Harriss, Executive Director of Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. was thrilled to hear Dawson Tyler, Joe Wach & Stephanie Stacey Wach will be partnering to develop the Brew Pub.
“This is fantastic news! DDE hopes John knows his family’s legacy building will be in good hands with Dawson, Joe and Stephanie,” Harriss said.
“Look at the amazing space they are creating for Surf Wind & Fire in the former Carpet & Appliance Store on S. Broad Street and E. King Street,” she said, “And to have this project moving forward in such a positive way will no doubt help us spur further economic development in Downtown Edenton."
Joe Wach and Stephanie Stacey Wach moved to Edenton in 2020 and have been investigating opportunities to redevelop other properties.
“We are looking forward to working with Dawson and his team to create a place that will be a signature gathering place for families, friends and visitors,” said Wach.
“Our vision for the brew pub is to be in harmony with what makes Edenton such a special place to live, work and visit,” said Stacey Wach.
Tyler said he and his partners are excited about working together and redeveloping one of the last remaining waterfront industrial buildings in Northeastern North Carolina.
“We can’t wait to bring this historically significant building and it’s association to the Herring fishery back to life and share it with Edenton,” said Tyler.
The property transaction is expected to take place in early April.