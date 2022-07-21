Several local road rehabilitation projects could be seen throughout Chowan over the next year – ranging from Ryland Road to North Broad Street.
Leaders from NCDOT’s Division 1 office in Edenton came before the Chowan County Board of Commissioners on July 11 to explain upcoming projects and elaborate on the state of affairs at the local office.
Win Bridgers, Division 1 Engineer for NCDOT, led the forum, providing updates countywide. Bridgers recently assumed the role as head of Division 1 in April.
Upcoming projects were broken down into three categories: bridge replacements, pavement resurfacing and rehabilitation and intersection improvements.
Starting with bridge replacements, two will take place over the next five years.
Work will commence soon on Mexico Road, to replace the 130-foot bridge that spans Pembroke Creek. That project currently costs an estimated $2,337,834 and should see completion by spring of 2023.
The second bridge replacement is in the more distant future, it involves replacing the bridge on Ryland Road that spans Indian Creek. That project will cost around $1 million with a bid date set for March 2027.
Meanwhile, a major intersection in southern Chowan County will see a complete realignment.
The junction of N.C. 32 (Poplar Neck Road), N.C. 37 (Haughton Road) and Indian Trail Road will receive a major overhaul for safety improvements beginning sometime in the fall.
Instead of one intersection with a flashing signal, both Poplar Neck and Indian Trail roads will be rerouted to individual stop signs along Haughton Road, breaking the four-way intersection apart.
The project manager for the realignment is Ryan Shook, who took the project to bid back in the spring and is estimating a cost of $1.8 million.
“This project will be done to prevent further conflicts in this intersection,” Bridgers explained.
Resurfacing and paving projects, while ongoing through the summer months, will continue to target poorly surfaced or damaged roads over the next year.
Bridgers pointed out that Virginia Road was recently paved from Greenhall Road to the Gates County line. Haughton Road between the Albemarle Sound Bridge and Poplar Neck Road was also recently completed.
“We’ve also completed West Queen Street, Coke Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, all in Edenton,” Bridgers told the commissioners.
On the topic of North Broad Street – which falls under NCDOT jurisdiction as the Business U.S. 17 route – a scheduled let date for bids is late winter to early spring of 2023, with an availability date of July 1, 2023. Work will begin sometime within 18 months after.
Bridgers noted that contractors who ink a deal with NCDOT for paving projects have 18 months to complete the work. During those 18 months, the contractor can choose when to start.
Both Ryland Road and Center Hill Road have currently not been resurfaced yet, but are under contract to be done, according to Bridgers. This means that sometime over the next year, work will begin on both.
Commissioner Ron Cummings told Bridgers that he hopes work will begin soon on both roads, saying that Center Hill Road is a major thoroughfare for Arrowhead Beach, Chowan Beach and Tyner residents to get to Hertford and Elizabeth City.
According to NCDOT data, between 1,500 and 2,100 vehicles use the Center Hill Road corridor daily.
Cummings said he is worried that the upcoming Timbermill Wind Project will create additional strain on the local roads around Tyner, as trucks haul in the components for turbines.
Bridgers said that NCDOT is applying “lessons learned” from the Amazon Wind Farm project in Perquimans and Pasquotank counties to Chowan’s road network.
“There will be problems but we are trying to minimize the damage done to the roads,” Bridgers said. “That’s an unfortunate side effect when you have repeated 20-ton payloads hitting the weight limit.”
Other roads that NCDOT hopes to contract for paving in the future include:
• Indian Trail Road;
• Wildcat Road;
• Ryans Grove Road;
• Bowens Road;
• Macedonia Road;
• Riverby Farm Road;
• Rocky Hock Landing Road;
• Roberts Road;
• Countryside Drive; and
• Any remaining portions of N.C. 32.
In Edenton, Town Manager Corey Gooden updated The Chowan Herald with upcoming plans for municipal street paving.
“We are aiming for streets without curb and gutter first to get the most roadways done first,” Gooden said. “Smaller contractors can come in during this paving season to do it and we can pay for it out of this year’s budget.”
Rounds of paving in Edenton last took place in 2018 and again between 2020 and 2021. Gooden is eyeing another round of paving that could wrap up by October of this year and resume in 2023.
Target streets for paving in the town of Edenton include:
• Cypress Drive;
• Hewes Street;
• Phillips Street;
• Elliott Street;
• West Church Street past Moseley Street;
• Walker Street (has curb and gutter);
• Tyler Lane; and
• East and West Freemason Street (previously delayed).
Improvements in north Edenton, around Morris Circle, Badham Road, Hawthorne Road and Johnston Street are all also being considered by the town in the next phase, given that sewer I&I (inflow and infiltration) work is completed.
“I would really like to finish paving in the Cotton Mill Village,” Gooden said. “We also had pump work done at Cypress Drive, so that really needs to be done as well.”
Gooden said that he is aware of the demand for Broad Street to be paved, referencing NCDOT’s let date of March 2023, after municipal utility work is wrapped up.
“I want to make sure our utility work is done before they start paving Broad,” Gooden said.