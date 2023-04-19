Attendees of the Edenton Women’s Club’s Pilgrimage of Historic Homes gather on the front steps of Pembroke Hall in downtown Edenton as Russell Corker (center) relates some of the house’s long history. More than 1,000 visitors took a step back into Edenton’s past by attending the biennial event April 14-15.
Attendees of the Edenton Women’s Club’s Pilgrimage of Historic Homes gather on the front steps of Pembroke Hall in downtown Edenton as Russell Corker (center) relates some of the house’s long history. More than 1,000 visitors took a step back into Edenton’s past by attending the biennial event April 14-15.
Attendees of the Edenton Women’s Club’s Pilgrimage of Historic Homes gather on the front steps of Pembroke Hall in downtown Edenton as Russell Corker (center) relates some of the house’s long history. More than 1,000 visitors took a step back into Edenton’s past by attending the biennial event April 14-15.
Attendees of the Edenton Women’s Club’s Pilgrimage of Historic Homes gather on the front steps of Pembroke Hall in downtown Edenton as Russell Corker (center) relates some of the house’s long history. More than 1,000 visitors took a step back into Edenton’s past by attending the biennial event April 14-15.
EDENTON — More than 1,000 visitors took a step back into Edenton’s past last weekend by attending the Edenton Women’s Club’s biennial Pilgrimage of Historic Homes.
Pilgrimage Chairwoman Carlette Pruden told The Chowan Herald on Saturday that more than 1,100 tickets were sold for the two-day event which raises funds for the club’s preservation grants and community projects.
“We are excited, and our goals for the submitted (community preservation) grants were a success,” Pruden said.
While Pilgrimage goers had to dodge scattered rain showers early on April 14, the sun finally broke through the clouds in the afternoon, providing a warm and pleasant wrap-up to the first day of the tour. Saturday’s weather improved even more, with temperatures reaching 80 degrees.
A number of Pilgrimage visitors appeared to come prepared for rain. Many opened umbrellas and donned slickers as soon as the first rain drops began hitting the pavement.
They then bustled down Broad Street and throughout the downtown district, soaking in history from West King Street all the way to Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church, nearly seven miles outside of town.
Besides some 20 historic homes, this year’s Pilgrimage also featured numerous local sites and historic attractions, including the Penelope Barker House, Iredell House, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse. Visitors who had purchased them in advance enjoyed a boxed lunch at the courthouse.
St. Ann Catholic Church also hosted a spaghetti dinner during the two-day event, while the Rotary Club hosted a pancake breakfast. There were also pottery demonstrations at Edenton Bay Clayworks, and tours of the Edenton Cotton Mill museum on Saturday.
As usual, the Pilgrimage was a community effort, with folks from all over Edenton participating or volunteering to showcase ornate dining halls and palatial staircases.
On the front steps of Pembroke Hall on West King Street, Russ and Elizabeth Corker — both dressed in Colonial-era garb — provided visitors with some history of the house before they proceeded inside the Greek Revival landmark.
“Pembroke Hall sits on the highest bluff in Edenton,” the couple noted.
Meanwhile, inside the home, owner Vince Burgher’s family had prepared homemade lemonade and cookies, all of which disappeared rather quickly as visitors filed through.
A few blocks away, Lisa Laws welcomed folks to the Littlejohn-Byrum House. Visitors listened intently as she explained the extensive history of the families who once lived in the house.
“Only two families had ever lived in this home before (the Wachs) purchased it a few years ago,” Laws said. “It also has a basement, which is rare in this part of the state, but the house was built on a small hill.”
Some of those taking the Pilgrimage had come from as far away as Washington state. Many hailed from either the Raleigh area or from Virginia, particularly the Williamsburg area.
At the home of Chris and Grace Bean — the old Iredell Jr. Law Office — Chris Bean showed visitors around his study. One of the study’s most prominent features is an architect’s table built in the Colonial era.
“The main table itself is dated back to the 18th century,” Bean told guests. “It’s as old as Jefferson.”