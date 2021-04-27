An Edenton man was recently sentenced to six months in prison for stabbing a man in October 2020.
Richard Thomas Elliott IV, age 29, of the 100 block of East Albemarle Street, Edenton, was in Chowan County Superior Court on April 21. He accepted an Alford Plea of Guilty for a charge of assault inflicting serious injury.
According to a press release, Edenton Police Department received a report at 11:57 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020, of a subject stabbed in the 200 block of East Albemarle Street in Edenton, NC. The victim received several severe lacerations during this incident. The victim survived this incident.
Officers on scene were able to identify was identified as the suspect. Warrants were ascertained for Elliott’s arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill, Inflicting Serious Injury. On Oct. 9, Elliott was taken into custody by Edenton Police Department officers in the 1000 block of North Oakum Street.