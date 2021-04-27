An Edenton resident was recently sentenced for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Arkey Clinton Sutton, 35, of the 800 block of Cabarrus Street, Edenton, appeared in Chowan County Superior Court on April 21. He was found guilty of the charge of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and was sentenced to a minimum term of 13 months to a maximum term of 25 months in prison.
According to Edenton Police Department, the charges stem from an incident on Oct. 31, 2017.
At approximately 11:15 p.m., EPD received a report of a subject threatening others while brandishing a handgun in the 200 block of Park Avenue, Edenton. Officers responded to the area and contacted Sutton who was found to have a concealed handgun on him.
Sutton was a convicted felon at the time.He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Carrying a Concealed Handgun.