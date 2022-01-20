The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted in favor of continuing the indoor mask requirement on school premises during their first meeting of 2022.
Meeting on Jan. 11 in the media center of John A. Holmes High following a staff recognition ceremony, the quorum looked over updated data.
In light of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Sasscer recommended that the board continue the requirement, at least until the current wave wanes.
As of the most recent poll, 70.1 percent of ECPS faculty and staff say they were in favor of keeping the requirement while 29 percent voted to move to an optional model.
The numbers had shifted substantially from December, which saw only 32.4 percent of staff favoring the mask requirement and 64.8 percent seeking an optional model.
Surveys indicated 79.4 percent of staff said to delay the transition to optional masks until the Omicron wave subsides.
One member of the public commented on the masking matter during the open forum session: Tom Joyal.
Joyal verbally attacked the board for their continued push for masks on students as well as an alleged push for vaccinations. Joyal said at a previous meeting that he had no children in the ECPS district.
Upon conclusion of any debate amongst the board, Dr. Sasscer brought forward his recommendation.
“I am bringing a consideration to continue our mask requirement in all indoor spaces,” Dr. Sasscer said.
Vice Chairwoman Jean Bunch made a motion in favor of the recommendation with a second from board member Gil Burroughs.
The motion passed 6-1 with only board member Ricky Browder dissenting. Browder offered no comments to his dissent, but has voted regularly in opposition to masking.
Further down the docket was an update to the John A. Holmes construction project.
The board agreed to submit a Needs Based Public School Capital Fund Grant, which can award up to $50 million towards projects that are “shovel ready.”
Priority is typically given to Tier One counties on the North Carolina county distress rankings, which Chowan County recently rejoined.
“We do believe our application will be competitive,” said Dr. Sasscer.
The board approved the submission of the application on a unanimous vote, after a motion from Burroughs and a second from board member Paul Clifton.
The notification of grant award is currently scheduled for April.
Between April and August, LS3P – the architectural firm hired for the project – will finalize construction documents before the project goes out to bid between September and November.
October 2022 is the scheduled timeframe for the new school groundbreaking ceremony, according to Dr. Sasscer.
“It will finally be happening this year, which we are excited about,” Dr. Sasscer said.
Some members of the public who were not particularly excited spoke during the public comment segment about the drawbacks of the new school construction.
Five public comments were made in regards to the tennis courts at the foot of the current school, which will be demolished for at least three years during school construction.
The comments, by Marshall Creighton, Charles Kaplan, Mary Jo Sellers, Mary Scott Haigler and Sharon Nixon, were oriented towards concern and displeasure at the idea of losing the courts.
An emphasis was made on the unique niche in the community the tennis courts have created, as well as recreational opportunities for students, residents and retirees alike.
The board did not make an official comment on the tennis courts during the meeting.
Other business conducted during the meeting included:
• Dr. Sasscer informed the board that salary increases and bonuses are taking effect via January paychecks. Bonuses may vary based on job descriptions.
• The result of a child nutrition audit at Chowan Middle School and D.F. Walker Elementary School found no major findings during investigations, just a few minor corrective actions. Dr. Sasscer said that the staff should be commended.
• 10 instructional hours were reported to have been lost during the current school year as a result of fog and ice delays and one non-instructional day. The current hourly tally of the school year is 1,054 instructional hours, above the recommended 1,025.
• John A. Holmes interim principal Josh Davenport – who took over on Jan. 3 – recognized and brought forward several students to speak before the board regarding scholarships and citizenship and career readiness programs.
• The board voted unanimously (motion Browder, second Clifton) to move M.B. Kahn – the current construction manager of the John A. Holmes project – to “Construction Manager At-Risk” because of a volatile market. M.B. Kahn will manage all subcontractors for the project, removing most liabilities from the school board.
• The board voted unanimously (motion Maxine Mason, second Burroughs) to adopt the 2022-2023 school year draft calendar, which was first read at the December meeting. The 2022-2023 school year will begin Aug. 29, 2022 and end June 7, 2023. 1031.5 instructional hours – 1037.5 at JAH – are scheduled, the lowest since 2015 but above the required number.