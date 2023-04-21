The Albemarle Master Gardeners will present their 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, at the Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby Street, Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here are four great reasons to attend:
Plants for spring plantings and container gardens: Master Gardeners are getting plants from their own gardens ready for attendees to transplant into their garden beds. Plus a variety of plant vendors will be bringing flowering and vegetable plants for attendees' gardens and patios.
Yard decor: Creative vendors will be sharing their treasures that are guaranteed to make gardens a special place. The treasures include fairy kits and gnomes, sand dollar wreaths, bird baths and bird houses galore, stained-glass creations, and much, much more!
Fun: Come early and treat yourself to hot coffee and a pastry or two from the Master Gardeners’ bake table. Don’t forget to visit the Children’s Garden, raffle table, and Ask a Master Gardener table.
Scholarships: The Spring Garden Show is the Master Gardeners' only fundraising event and it's held to support the Katherine G. Shook Master Gardener Scholarship, which is awarded each year to students from Gates, Perquimans or Chowan counties who are pursuing a career in agriculture, horticulture or a related field. Come help support our local students!