master gardeners

The Albemarle Master Gardeners will present their 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, at the Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby Street, Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 Photo courtesy Pat Winter

The Albemarle Master Gardeners will present their 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, at the Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here are four great reasons to attend: