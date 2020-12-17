Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings urged residents to wear face coverings while out in public to help slow the spread of COVID.
He discussed the more recent statistics regarding the pandemic at the Tuesday, Dec. 8, town council meeting.
At the time of the meeting, the county had 35 active cases on Monday, Dec. 7 and 115 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
“We’re really going in the wrong direction,” he said, noting the updated county alert system moved Chowan County from yellow (significant spread) to orange (substantial spread).
“We have to absolutely have to be more diligent in our quest to slow the spread of this virus. We salute all of you who wear masks when you are out in the community.”
During a recent meeting with state lawmakers including US Sen. Thom Tillis and Congressman Greg Murphy, Stallings learned that North Carolina will receive 85,000 initial doses of the COVID vaccine.
“The first wave of these doses will be distributed to 11 hospitals who have the capacity to store them at a temperature recommended by the manufacturer,” he said. “They in turn will distribute the vaccine to other hospitals. Each person will require two doses of the vaccine.”
The first to get the vaccine will be health care workers, the elderly and the most vulnerable populations, “as it it well should, but until the time comes to receive the vaccine, we must remain vigilant.
“Please join me, please wear your mask when you’re out in public, wash your hands frequently and wait at least 6 feet apart,” Stallings said.
NC Department Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and other health experts know what they’re doing. “They’ve done their homework, so please let’s listen and do these things they’re telling us to do so that you and your family will have a safe and merry Christmas,” Stallings said.
On Friday, Dec. 11, Governor Roy Cooper, Secretary Mandy K. Cohen and Secretary Erik Hooks wrote a letter to local elected officials imploring them to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities by considering additional enforcement measures.
“Now more than ever we need help with enforcement from our local partners to fight this raging pandemic,” Cooper said. “Taking steps now to protect our communities by enforcing safety precautions will help reduce transmission of the virus and save lives.”
A recent advisory opinion from the North Carolina Department of Justice concludes that local governments may enforce local ordinances that establish civil penalties for violations of the governor’s COVID-19 Executive Orders.
Total COVID cases in the region neared 5,700 on Monday, an increase of more than 220 since Friday. Of that number, 729 were considered active, an increase of more than 120 since Friday. Accounting for more than 60% of the active cases were Pasquotank, with 154; Currituck, with 150; and Bertie. with 138. No other county had more than 70 active cases.
Statewide, the number of COVID deaths rose to 5,855 on Monday while the number of virus cases rose to 441,365, including 4,770 new cases on Monday. The number of those hospitalized with the virus on Monday was 2,553.
The number of those in the eight-county region who’ve now recovered after contracting COVID rose to 4,795 on Monday, an increase of 101 since Friday and 84% percent of all cases. Statewide, the number of those who’ve recovered from COVID rose to 365,273 on Monday — 82% of total cases.