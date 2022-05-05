Michael J. McArthur, Chowan County Clerk of Superior Court, was recently bestowed with the 2022 Richard Caswell Award for 45 years of public service to North Carolina.
McArthur joins four others in winning the award, with 225 years devoted to North Carolina between all five recipients. The Office of State Human Resources provided formal recognition.
Since 2015, 147 state employees have been recognized for their extraordinary duration of service, which reflects a cumulative total of more than 6,600 years.
“State employees are the backbone of our government,” said N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper in a video message. “Thanks to their dedication, North Carolina is an even stronger place to live, learn, work and raise a family. I’m grateful for their outstanding service to the people of our state.”
McArthur began his career in 1971 as a law enforcement officer for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission in Chatham County. Soon after, he took up a post as a highway patrolman stationed in Chowan County.
He went on to work for North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance for five years alongside friend Jimmy Stallings.
In 1989, former Chowan Sheriff Fred Spruill swore McArthur in as Auxiliary Deputy Sheriff, where he maintains credentials to this day.
Currently, McArthur is serving as Clerk of Superior Court for Chowan County, now in his eighth four-year term.
Born in Wilson, McArthur was the oldest of three children. In 1974, he moved to Chowan County after marrying his wife, Becky. There, they were blessed with two children – Jenny and John – as well as four grandchildren.
Over the years, McArthur received numerous awards and recognition for his service, many while training cadets in the Highway Patrol Basic Schools.
He has enjoyed and appreciated the friendship of many through Macedonia Baptist Church, the Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club, the Ruritan Club, the Chowan County Eagle Scout Association, the Fraternal Order of Police and various volunteer organizations. He has also served as Scoutmaster of local Cub Scout Pack 164 and now serves on the Pack 164 committee.
McArthur has volunteered and served in disaster zones as well, journeying to New York in the aftermath of 9/11 alongside the Baptist Men, as well as to Honduras with St. Anne’s Catholic Church after the devastation wrought by Hurricane Mitch in 1998.
McArthur, upon winning the award, gave one of his tried and true philosophies.
“The harder I work, the luckier I get,” he said. “I have led a blessed life.”
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.