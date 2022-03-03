The Albemarle Commission Area Agency is celebrating 50 years of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program.
The Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Program will be participating in a special March for Meals celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, the federal legislation that helps to fund community-based programs.
Throughout the month of March, the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Program will join the national Meals on Wheels network to raise awareness and rally support for this vital public-private partnership that has helped provide the seniors in Chowan, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties with an essential service needed to remain healthy and independent at home.
“The services provided through the Area Agency on Aging are critically important to the independence and overall well-being of older adults through the region,” said Area Agency on Aging Director Laura Alvarico.
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years old and older.
This year, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country are joining forces for the awareness campaign to celebrate 50 years of success and garner the support needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence and improve health for years to come.
“The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program is the only federally supported program designed to be an antidote for both senior hunger and isolation. Despite decades of proven success and bipartisan support, funding for this program has failed to keep pace with the rapidly growing need for its services,” said Meals on Wheels of America President and CEO Ellie Hollander.
“With the nation’s senior population increasing dramatically, now is the time to support local Meals on Wheels programs through volunteering, donating and speaking out to ensure we are able to deliver for another 50 years,” she added.
The Albemarle Commission Area Agency of Aging Senior Nutrition Program’s celebration will include various activities throughout the month of March, including community champions and officials delivering meals to clients the week of March 21–25.
For more information on how to volunteer, contribute or to speak out for seniors in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties the March, visit https://albemarlecommission.org/area-agency-on-aging/senior-nutrition/volunteer-with-senior-nutrition/.
About Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Program
As a program of the Area Agency on Aging, the Senior Nutrition Program, aims to enrich the lives of older adults by providing nutritious meals and services that promote dignity, well-being and independence.
Meals are prepared fresh daily by local caterers and are designed to provide one-third recommended dietary allowance for older adults.
The Senior Nutrition Congregate Meal Program is designed for individuals over the age of 60 and their spouse regardless of age. Meals are served at local senior centers and community centers throughout the region.
The purpose of the program is to promote health and well-being of older adults by providing nutrition as well as opportunities for health education, social interaction and recreation.
The Home Delivered Meal Program is designed for homebound older adults over the age of 60 who are physically or mentally unable to obtain or prepare their own nutrition.
A noontime meal is delivered to over 350 homebound individuals by a network of volunteers. The purpose of the program is to promote well-being and independence, which allow clients to remain independent and in their homes for as long as safely possible.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.