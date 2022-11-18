...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Those looking for a conduit in which to help out the elderly in the community should look no further than the local Meals on Wheels – which is quite in need of more volunteers.
Organizer Laura Rollinson said that efforts are underway to bolster volunteer rosters for the Meals on Wheels route throughout Chowan County, including in Tyner, Rocky Hock and Hobbsville.
“We are attempting to build the volunteer rosters in order to return to five day a week delivery,” Rollinson said.
As part of the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging, the Senior Nutrition Program aims to enrich the lives of older adults by providing nutritious meals and services that promote dignity, well-being and independence.
“Meals are prepared fresh daily by local caterers and are designed to provide one-third recommended dietary allowance for older adults,” Rollinson said. “The Home Delivered Meal Program is designed for homebound older adults (60+) who are physically or mentally unable to obtain or prepare their own nutrition.”
Typically, a noontime meal is delivered to homebound individuals by a network of dedicated volunteers across the area.
“The purpose of the program is to promote well-being and independence, which will allow our clients to remain independent and in their homes for as long as safely possible,” Rollinson said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer numbers have drastically decreased. Rollinson says that, to ensure services continued for clients, organizers had to adjust to a three day a week delivery process, with clients receiving two meals on Mondays and Wednesdays and one meal on Fridays.
“We are desperately attempting to return to five days a week deliveries as two of the five meals clients have been receiving have been cold meals and they have only been receiving three check-ins instead of five,” Rollinson said.
To return to the program’s original intent, Rollinson stressed that more volunteers are needed.
“Volunteers can volunteer as little as once a month, each route only takes about an hour,” Rollinson said. “In Chowan, we need more volunteers in Rocky Hock, the town of Edenton and Hobbsville.”
Additional volunteers are also needed in Perquimans County – the town of Hertford, Belvidere, Whiteston and the Albemarle Plantation area.
If anyone is interested in volunteering to assist Meals on Wheels, contact Volunteer Coordinator Laura Rollinson at (252) 404-7091 or at lrollinson@accog.org.