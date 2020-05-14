NC MedAssist is the only free mail-order pharmacy serving all 100 counties in NC since 1997. Although they are most known for their mobile pharmacy events where they distribute over-the-counter medicine into impoverished communities, this organization’s primary focus is their Free Pharmacy Program.
Last year, NC MedAssist served 18,805 patients and dispensed 229,805 prescriptions valued at $68 million dollars to low-income, uninsured individuals throughout North Carolina. Once enrolled in the Free Pharmacy Program, prescription medication is mailed directly to the patient’s home, usually providing a 90 day supply.
“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, thousands of North Carolinians are losing both their jobs and their health insurance. However, not everyone knows that our program exists, especially people who may have never needed our services before,” said Lori Giang, CEO of NC MedAssist.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, NC MedAssist has restructured their services to be more digitally available. They have added their enrollment application online, as well as transitioned their Free Over-the-Counter Store (located in Charlotte) into a curbside pick-up retail pharmacy with online ordering available. They have also extended re-certification deadlines for current patients who may need additional time to gather their required documentation.
To learn more about the NC MedAssist Free Pharmacy Program and to see if you qualify, please visit https://medassist.org/ or call 1-866-331-1348.