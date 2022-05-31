Edenton’s newest waterfront addition – the Albemarle Sound Submarine Veterans Bench – broke ground on Memorial Day to a crowd of plenty.
Hosted by the Albemarle Sound Base Chapter of the N.C. Submarine Veterans, the day was muggy yet perfectly clear for an honorable celebration on the water.
Leading off the ceremony was Commander Frank Jones, who announced the names of fallen submariners over the last several decades. A bell tolled for each
Following Jones was State Sen. Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan), who took to the podium and remarked on the hard work done by the “Silent Service.”
“History will forever remember these brave souls who got into these little metal machines to leave whatever port they were leaving and go out on patrol,” Steinburg said. “The fallen are eternally patrolling, so those who are out at sea today are never alone.”
Steinburg also acknowledged Sandy Duckwall, former Camden County Commissioner, who was 15 years old on April 10, 1963 when she learned of her father’s passing on the USS Thresher, which had sunk off the coast of Cape Cod, taking all souls. It remains the second-deadliest submarine incident on record.
Speaking on the upcoming memorial bench, Steinburg saw no better place for it than the Edenton waterfront.
“Through the efforts of this local post, we need to be so grateful for the individuals who have not always gotten their due,” Steinburg said. “This is a small way for us in Edenton – in light of current events – to have a slice of peace, serenity and happiness.”
The senator closed with a quote from the late President John F. Kennedy on the sinking of the USS Thresher.
It read: “The future of our country will always be sure when there are men such as these to give their lives to preserve it.”
“They are forever on patrol, never to be forgotten,” Steinburg concluded.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings presented a proclamation from the town that honored the local submarine chapter.
“It is an honor to welcome them to the waterfront,” Stallings told the audience.
Stepping over to the side, Steinburg and Stallings joined submarine vets Mark Thesier and Jones in lifting the first dirt from the ground.
After the groundbreaking, a rendition of “For Those in Peril on the Sea” was performed by Rae Ohlert.
Jones concluded the ceremony by telling the crowd that the chapter is “over halfway” to their fundraising goal for the bench.
For more information on how to donate to the fundraiser, contact Base Commander Frank Jones at (252) 548-4384, Fundraising and Project Manager Rae Ohlert at (571) 224-3806 or Mark Thesier at LTLDO2002@yahoo.com.
