Simonsen Law Firm, PC is proud to announce Attorney Micah R. Simonsen’s inclusion in the Super Lawyers “Rising Stars” list for 2021.
A Campbell Law School graduate, Simonsen was admitted to the NC Bar in 2017, and has been practicing law in Edenton. Simonsen earned the honor of “Rising Star” in the legal field of Civil Litigation / Defense, but also practices other areas of law, representing clients across the State of North Carolina.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
To be eligible for inclusion on the “Rising Stars” list, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger, or in practice for 10 years or less. While up to 5 percent of the lawyers in a state are named to Super Lawyers, no more than 2.5 percent are named to “Rising Stars.” All attorneys first go through the Super Lawyers selection process. Those who are not selected to the Super Lawyers list, but do meet either one of the “Rising Stars” eligibility requirements, then go through the “Rising Stars” selection process. (www.superlawyers.com for information)
Simonsen Law Firm PC and Super Lawyers congratulate Simonsen for his persistence and hard work every day on behalf of his clients.