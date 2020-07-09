On Thursday, July 2, Edenton Historical Commission said farewell to Executive Director Mike Ervin with a send-off at the Barker House.
Ervin, 69, started his new job at the Hertford-based Albemarle Commission on Monday, July 6, after serving four and a half years as head of the history-focused nonprofit.
The commission focuses on the Area Agency on Aging, senior nutrition, rural planning, workforce development and economic development.
Edenton Historical Commission President Joy Harvill said she will serve as executive director until the group “can find the right person for the job.”
Tom Newbern will become commission chair while Harvill takes a leave of absence to fulfill the executive director abilities.
During Ervin’s time as executive director, the Edenton Historical Commission has grown and the demands of his role have changed. Within the past few years, the commission completed renovations to the Chowan County Jail and received a donation of the oldest house in North Carolina. It also took over operations of the Edenton trolley.
Because of these changes, Harvill said she wants to do the job until she has a really good feel for the commission’s needs for the position are.
Ervin and his wife, Mary, still plan on being involved in Edenton, as it is their home town.
“People will still see us in town, just like it always has been,” he said. “It’s just that I’m taking on a much larger role in the region.”
Ervin succeeds David Whitmer, who had served as the Albemarle Commission’s interim executive director since Melody Wilkins left the post earlier this year.
The agency serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
In addition to his work at the Edenton Historical Commission, Ervin also has worked for two other nonprofits focused on workforce training. He also has taught courses in entrepreneurship and small business operations at the community college level.
Ervin said the opportunity to strengthen small businesses across the region was part of what attracted him to the Albemarle Commission director vacancy.
“I believe that there’s a lot more that I could do on a regional basis,” he said.
Ervin said one project he plans to focus on is expansion of rural broadband coverage in the region.
“That is one of our keys in the future,” Ervin said, referring to the importance of rural broadband in expanding opportunities for small businesses. He noted that 80 percent of all businesses in America are small businesses.
Even agricultural products can now be marketed online, Ervin said. “Years ago you would not have thought of doing that,” he said.
And he said he believes the region has been overlooked too many times on everything from broadband to transportation infrastructure.
“I just don’t think we get our share in northeastern North Carolina,” Ervin said, adding “we are the true cradle of the colony.”
Ervin said every regional commission in the state is unique, with its own set of strengths and weaknesses. The Albemarle Commission, he said, serves a 10-county region that is big, spread out, and has a lot of water.
“It has its own set of challenges,” Ervin said.