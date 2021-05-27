HERTFORD – Six years after Karen Bosta went missing, her mother, Arlene Murin, is still waiting for answers.
Bosta was 38 and living on Holiday Island in Perquimans County when she was last seen May 30, 2015, while visiting Edenton. Her car was found a few days later in the Gaslight Square parking lot off Broad Street.
Sunday will mark the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
“It has been six long years since I have seen my daughter,” Murin said. “Her disappearance has been shrouded with secrecy from the beginning.”
She’s convinced someone knows something about her daughter’s disappearance. She pleaded with them to come forward and speak up, noting without their help, “I am as lost as Karen.”
“People must help one another,” Murin said. “Unburden yourself from this heavy weight. It is the right thing to do.”
In the initial days after Bosta was reported missing, the Chowan Sheriff’s Office mounted a search for her on both land and water. Law enforcement agencies in both Perquimans and Chowan have worked together to solve the case with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office currently taking the lead because Bosta was a Perquimans resident.
“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” said Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White.
A source who’s spoken with investigators said Bosta may have been with a woman whom she traveled with to A-Plus meetings in Plymouth almost every day. A-Plus is a company that bills itself as an “award-winning meeting and event management services provider,” according to its website.
The source said the woman and a man named Thomas Edward White Sr. were each being paid $5 and offered free lunch by the program to recruit and transport new clients to A-Plus meetings. According to the source, Bosta was one of the “new clients” recruited to attend the meetings.
One clue to Bosta’s disappearance may be linked to a credit card. Murin loaned her credit card to her daughter to buy a carton of cigarettes the morning she disappeared. The cigarettes were later discovered in the backseat of Bosta’s car when it was found in Gaslight Square.
Investigators said surveillance video showed Thomas White Sr. using Murin’s credit card the day after Bosta’s disappearance. Footage showed him swiping the card at a gas pump in Hertford.
Thomas White Sr. has denied any involvement in Bosta’s disappearance. But in October 2017, he was charged by the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office with obtaining property by false pretense —Murin’s credit card — and attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Nearly a year later, in September 2018, White, then 63, pleaded guilty to illegally using Murin’s credit card.
Another clue may be her missing cell phone. During Bosta’s last known phone call, she asked a friend to make sure that they met the next day.
“Was that her way of saying to make sure someone knew to check on her?” the source said.
Law enforcement was able to track the movements of Bosta’s phone. According to the source, the phone left the area and then returned. The phone remained active until Monday morning, June 1, when its battery ran out or the phone was destroyed.
Murin said the time around the anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance is always a “tough time of year for me.”
“I get so anxious,” she said.
She’s always hopeful that any public mention of her daughter’s disappearance will motivate someone to come forward.
“Maybe this will spark someone’s memory to come forward with a tip,” Murin said.
Bosta is a white female, now 39 years old, 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a butterfly tattoo on her lower back and a small red strawberry tattoo between her shoulder blades.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office, call 426-5614. A $5,000 reward is being offered.
The Jackson, N.C.-based nonprofit National Center for Missing and Endangered Inc. is helping with the search for Bosta. For more information, call 252-642-5566 or leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.facebook.com/nationalcenterformissingandendagnered.org
The family is also asking people to spread the word by sharing Bosta’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MissingKarenBosta.