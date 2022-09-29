...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Over the weekend, a community event was held at Providence Baptist Church in Edenton to showcase a documentary on the removal of Confederate monuments.
The event, coordinated between the local Move the Monument Coalition, the ACLU of North Carolina and the North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities (NC CRED), aimed to welcome in community members from all walks of life to learn more about the history of Confederate statues in the South and why some say they should be brought down.
“The Neutral Ground,” an award-winning film produced by C.J. Hunt, detailed the fight to remove a handful of Confederate monuments in the city of New Orleans in 2015, while also briefly touching on the deadly events at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017 and the George Floyd protests of 2020.
In the film, Hunt travels across the South, meeting with supporters and opponents of Confederate monuments.
Some members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans from Monroe, La. saw Confederate statues as war memorials to veterans that had no ties to white supremacy or racism.
One member, Thomas Taylor, emphasized that slavery “wasn’t so bad.”
“It’s just a guy standing on a pedestal,” Taylor said of the monuments.
One such monument in New Orleans – shown in the film – explicitly had the words “white supremacy” etched into it. Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke attempted to stage a rally at said monument in 2004, claiming it was a symbol of “white pride.”
The film noted various documents of the Confederacy’s founding, state secession records and speech transcripts from Confederate leaders – all of which acknowledged slavery and states’ rights to own enslaved people as primary factors for secession and later rebellion.
One such document, from Louisiana, urges Texas to secede from the Union, saying: “the people of the slave holding States are bound together by the same necessity and determination to preserve African slavery.”
A speech from Alexander Stephens, Vice President of the Confederacy, was also read during the film.
The speech includes a line that says: “our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and moral condition.”
Towards the end of “The Neutral Ground,” Hunt mentions the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the group that installed the monument in Edenton.
One scholar from UNC Charlotte, Karen Cox, said that the UDC played a large role in indoctrinating American children for decades during the Jim Crow era, which led to many older Americans to believe that slavery “wasn’t so bad” and that the Confederacy was fighting for a noble cause – states’ rights.
Thomas Taylor later explained that Union troops got “fancy headstones” in cemeteries, while southern soldiers were “dumped into ditches.” He urged the need to remember the deaths of Confederate troops, over 400,000 of whom were drafted.
Bookending the screening event was both song and prayer as well as a panel discussion between Hassan Shukar (1972 graduate from John A. Holmes), Jeremy Collins, J.D. (founding Director of the N.C. Office of Digital Equity) and Mavis Hill (Executive Director of the Tyrrell County Community Development Corporation).
A handful of local leaders and clergy made their way to the church for the screening as well, including Chowan County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin and Edenton town councilmen Roger Coleman, Aaron Coston and Sam Dixon.
James Williams, Board Chair of NC CRED, spoke briefly before the film, acknowledging his upbringing in the Jim Crow South. He said that it was time for Confederate monuments to be “moved from public space and to a place more suitable.”
Williams was born in nearby Plymouth in 1951.
“I remember running from KKK members in Plymouth while protesting with Golden Frinks,” Williams said.
Frinks, a well-known Civil Rights activist from Edenton, worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pushed for nonviolent yet direct action on many issues of equality. His old home, now a historic site, is in Edenton on West Peterson Street.
A few hours before the screening at Providence Baptist, during the weekly protest at Edenton’s Confederate monument, counter-protester Millard Bond told a reporter for the Chowan Herald that the town should move the statue and put it in Golden Frinks’ front yard.
Fellow counter-protester Mike Dean later accused those who wanted to relocate Edenton’s statue of being “Marxists.”
Councilman Coleman previously told the Chowan Herald that he hopes the monument will be relocated by the end of the year. The currently agreed upon location for the statue is Veterans Park on East Queen Street, behind the Chowan County Courthouse.