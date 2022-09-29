Film Screening

Audience members watch a screening of “The Neutral Ground,” a documentary film on the removal of Confederate monuments, at Providence Baptist Church in Edenton on Saturday.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

Over the weekend, a community event was held at Providence Baptist Church in Edenton to showcase a documentary on the removal of Confederate monuments.

The event, coordinated between the local Move the Monument Coalition, the ACLU of North Carolina and the North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities (NC CRED), aimed to welcome in community members from all walks of life to learn more about the history of Confederate statues in the South and why some say they should be brought down.