Attorney at law and local historian John Morehead was the recipient of a surprise award at Edenton’s Town Council meeting on Feb. 8.
Morehead’s honor, the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award (STACVA), is awarded annually nationwide to 100 “extraordinary public service volunteers in localities under 25,000.”
Morehead has served Edenton and Chowan County in some form or capacity for 40 years as of 2022. He began his service in 1982 and has served on various town and county commissions.
The nomination process for Morehead included his current three positions in town: Chairman, Edenton Tree Commission; Member, Edenton Historical Commission (appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper); and Member, Edenton Human Relations Commission.
“Morehead has been a mainstay in shaping the beauty of Edenton for over 40 years,” according to his award application. It noted that Morehead has served on “every town board or commission imaginable.”
One of Morehead’s earliest involvements was as a county member of America’s 400th Anniversary Committee from 1982 to 1986. He was a past chairman of the Chowan County Social Services Board; past member of the Airport Commission; past member of the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial committee; and past member of the new police station neighborhood planning committee.
Morehead has also taken part in the efforts to restore the historic Kadesh AME Zion Church on East Gale Street. He wrote two successful funding proposals in the past to help the church, which was partially destroyed by Hurricane Isabel in 2003, recover. On the topic of churches, he also serves St. George’s Orthodox Church in town as a church warden.
Currently, Morehead is the chairperson of the Edenton Tree Commission, a post he has held for 20 years. The Tree Commission is charged with looking after the hundreds of aging trees on Edenton town property – including pecan, crape myrtle, live oak and magnolia – as well as overseeing landscaping requirements for new business construction, promoting the biodiversity of local tree plantings and overseeing Edenton’s annual Arbor Day celebration.
In 2018, Gov. Cooper named Morehead to the Edenton Historical Commission, which is charged with preserving and educating both visitors and residents on the rich history of Edenton and the Albemarle region of North Carolina. Morehead has been particularly interested in restoring historically significant homes in the area and protecting local landmarks including the Eden House and Roanoke Lighthouse.
The most recent assignment for Morehead, however, came as a member of the Edenton Human Relations Commission. That commission was formed in 2020 to promote racial equality through activities and policies that foster mutual respect, inclusiveness and harmony among the citizens of Edenton.
The town was notified on Jan. 28 of Morehead’s selection to be a Top 100 nationwide winner of the STACVA award. Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden told the council he was thrilled.
“We are very proud to have received this award,” Gooden said. “Out of 700 nominations, our nominee was selected to be awarded: Mr. John Morehead.”
Morehead, upon receiving the award, was nearly speechless.
Councilman Sambo Dixon, ecstatic, asked Morehead if he was expecting to be presented an award that evening.
“I wasn’t aware of this award, I had no idea this was happening,” Morehead said with a stunned smile.
“Thank you for all that you do for the town as a volunteer,” Gooden told Morehead upon the presenting of the award.
“Thank you so much,” Morehead told the council. “This is the most memorable surprise.”
Other business conducted by council on Feb. 8 included:
• Council heard and approved unanimously (Councilman Elton Bond offered a motion, Councilman Craig Miller seconded) the results of an audit from fiscal year 2021. Only one finding was incorrect and it had since been corrected. The town reported a cash increase of $700,000 to a total of $6.6 million. Fund balances have increased across the board;
• After a public hearing, council approved 5-1 (Miller motion, Dixon second) to rezone 803 North Oakum Street from R-5 Residential to C-N Neighborhood Commercial at the request of Dawson Tyler of Down East Preservation. Tyler aims to utilize the property – which may have been a former coffin shop – as the office for the “home division” of Down East. Councilman Roger Coleman dissented, worried for a business in the midst of a neighborhood;
• After a public hearing, council approved unanimously (Miller motion, Dixon second) to rezone 110 Old Hertford Road from C-H Highway Commercial to R-5 Residential. The property is known publicly as The Cotton Gin Inn and the request was submitted by owner Cheryl Orr;
• Council unanimously approved (Councilman Hackney High motion, Miller second) to reappoint Ann Marie Nofsinger to the Housing Authority. Miller and Dixon complimented Nofsinger’s contributions to Edenton;
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Bond second) an increase to underground electric service installation charges. It will now cost $500 for 100 feet and $4.85 per foot beyond that for 200 amps. It will now cost $600 for 100 feet and $5.58 per foot beyond that for 400 amps. Gooden said this is the result of material cost increases;
• Gooden notified the council that he submitted the required application for the UNC School of Government Lead program for a potential student to take part in a two-year paid fellowship with Edenton’s government; and
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Bond second) a proclamation making Feb. 22 as Josephine Leary Day. Leary was a famous African American entrepreneur and business owner from Edenton. There will be activities planned for the day.
