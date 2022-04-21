A mystery 160 years in the making was recently solved in Edenton – one dating back to the story of two brothers amidst the Civil War.
Dr. Juanita Patience Moss, 89, of Alexandria, Va., traveled to Edenton on April 4 to see the unveiling of a new monument at the Providence Burial Ground on Dr. MLK Jr. Avenue in Edenton. The monument was dedicated to the brothers at the forefront of the old mystery – Crowder Patience and Thomas Lawrence Jr.
The pair and the enigma surrounding them was the subject of Dr. Moss’ recent book: “Deeply Rooted in North Carolina.”
Both brothers escaped enslavement in Edenton and enlisted into the Union Army during the Civil War. Patience escaped at 17, while Lawrence was 24.
The two both enlisted under the surname “Patience” at the time, with Thomas’ surname reverting back to "Lawrence" some time after the war.
Patience joined the 103rd Pennsylvania Infantry regiment on April 4, 1864 while they were garrisoned down in Plymouth.
Meanwhile, Lawrence joined up with the Fifth Massachusetts Colored Cavalry on May 13, 1864 – one of the four segregated regiments allowed to keep their state’s designation prior to the organization of the United States Colored Troops.
After the war, Patience left North Carolina and settled in Pennsylvania. Lawrence returned to Edenton and began a new life. Being illiterate, they were never able to send each other letters. This meant that post-Civil War, neither brother spoke to the other again.
Thomas Lawrence later died in December 1929. Crowder Patience followed two months later in February 1930.
Up until four years ago, the sides of the family knew nothing about the other.
The story of untangling the web of ancestral links began in 2018, when Dr. Moss discovered a connection between herself and Joseph Lawrence Jr. of Edenton via online genealogy site 23andme.
Through Joseph Lawrence, she found further shared relatives in Edenton that were connected to both Crowder Patience – her great-grandfather – and Thomas Lawrence Jr. – Joseph Lawrence’s great-great-grandfather.
While the connection was something she never expected, it produced fruitful results in the form of newfound family members located in Edenton.
“I wasn’t going looking for anyone specifically,” Dr. Moss said. “I found the connection naturally on 23andme and Ancestry.com.”
Dr. Moss said it took a couple of months to research everything from there, learning more about the recently unknown side of her family and reaching out to them.
Over time, she began meeting these new family members that hailed from Edenton. The first meeting was in 2019 at the African American Civil War Museum in Washington, D.C.
She met a few more upon returning to Edenton on April 4. There, she was introduced to four generations living at the same time – a great-grandmother, a grandmother, a mother and a little boy.
In the meantime, Dr. Moss and Joseph Lawrence are still trying to uncover the story as to why Thomas Lawrence changed his surname from “Lawrence” to “Patience” and back to “Lawrence.” Efforts to unravel this part of the mystery are ongoing.
Dr. Moss said she has found a lot of information on the Lawrence family, but nothing on the Patiences. There were not many folks, if any at all, listed as Patience from old records.
Upon first visiting Edenton in 2019 to find the burial site of Thomas Lawrence, Dr. Moss said she could not find it. Her intent was to ensure Thomas had a Union tombstone in the same vein as his brother Crowder.
So, she and Joseph Lawrence got to work. They coordinated with Anne-Marie Knighton, then Edenton’s town manager, alongside a number of others to raise money for a monument at Providence Burial Ground. The town itself donated some money to the cause along the way.
The original unveiling of the monument was set for April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.
Returning three years after her last visit, Dr. Moss is finally able to see the completed monument to Crowder Patience and Thomas Lawrence atop a small bluff at the burial ground.
It was certainly an emotional experience for her.
“It was very gratifying,” Dr. Moss said. “I was quite honored to be a part of this. We need to talk more about the positive things, not the negative. Everyone knows what happened [in the Civil War], we need to talk about the good things.”
She looked down at her book, “Deeply Rooted in North Carolina,” which depicts both brothers together on the cover.
“I’m very proud of this,” she said.
Dr. Moss said she hopes to see a ceremony in April 2023 that officially recognizes the monument. She hinted at a bravado-filled event that could bring re-enactors, dignitaries and others to the burial ground.
Current Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said that preliminary plans are being looked at and that a ceremony in 2023 to celebrate brothers is “very much” on his mind.
