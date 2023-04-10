HERTFORD — A nonprofit sewer district in Perquimans County has been assessed civil penalties for ongoing problems at its wastewater treatment plant for more than three decades, but most of the fines have gone unpaid, a state official said.

The wastewater system, operated by a nonprofit entity known as the Minzies Creek Sanitary Sewer District, has been assessed civil penalties “dating back to 1992,” a spokeswoman for the state’s Division of Environmental Quality confirmed this week.