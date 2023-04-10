HERTFORD — A nonprofit sewer district in Perquimans County has been assessed civil penalties for ongoing problems at its wastewater treatment plant for more than three decades, but most of the fines have gone unpaid, a state official said.
The wastewater system, operated by a nonprofit entity known as the Minzies Creek Sanitary Sewer District, has been assessed civil penalties “dating back to 1992,” a spokeswoman for the state’s Division of Environmental Quality confirmed this week.
“Most of the fines remain unpaid,” the spokeswoman said.
The problems at the plant continue, according to a report issued by DEQ on March 1.
“The facility has failed to treat the wastewater to the permitted effluent limits,” the report states. “The wastewater could cause depletion of oxygen in surface waters and add nitrogen to the water body which could cause algae blooms and fish kills.”
In addition, “evapotranspiration ponds” — ponds that allow water to move from the earth’s surface into the atmosphere — “have failed and are discharging to a swamp which flows to Minzies Creek. The creek is used for recreation purposes,” the report states.
The report states “the facility can’t properly dispose of their treated wastewater” and notes “the failure to treat the wastewater to the limits in the permit could cause algal blooms and fish kills and possible health issues.”
DEQ found the violations are not “willful,” but added “the Sewer District could do more to prevent the violations from occurring.”
The recent report also notes that the Minzies Creek Sanitary Sewer District’s problems are longstanding.
“The Washington District Office has worked with the HOA (homeowners association) and Sanitary District since 2004 and they have yet to comply with program,” the report states. “The facility has continued to discharge wastewater to the stream without a permit.”
The Washington District Office of DEQ provided information about the violations, but The Daily Advance did not receive a response to a question about why no further state action has been taken to collect the fines.
Attempts to obtain a comment from the Minzies Creek Sanitary Sewer District were not successful.
Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath noted county officials are not involved in the operation of the treatment plant that serves Holiday Island.
“Minzies Creek is its own Sanitary Sewer District and the county is not involved in its operation,” Heath said. “Any improvements needed in the system are the responsibility of Minzies Creek.”
Holiday Island came before the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners in 2011 to form the independent Minzies Creek Sanitary Sewer District. The county commissioners approved the formation of the district with the caveat that the county would have no further responsibility for it.
Patricia James, a longtime officer of the Property Owners Association at Holiday Island, said the HIPOA is not involved in any way in the operation of the Minzies Creek Sanitary Sewer District. The sanitary sewer district is an independent entity, she said.