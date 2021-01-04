Murphy: Accept or Reject?

What should Congressman Greg Murphy, R-3rd District, do on Jan. 6? Should he vote to accept the Electoral College vote or object to it?
Monday morning, Murphy posted this to social media:
This particular political season is one that has been marked by controversy. On this Wednesday, January 6th Members of Congress will have the opportunity to accept the electoral college vote or to object to it. As the representative of the 3rd Congressional District of North Carolina, I want to hear what constituents of the district think I should do. Please visit my website and email me, or call one of my offices to voice your opinion. ONLY the views of 3rd district constituents will be considered as I make my decision. My office phone numbers are below. Please do not call more than once. We will be checking to make sure you 1) live in the district and 2) have called only once. We want this to be a true picture of what the citizens of the 3rd District want. Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I would ask that you please be polite and respectful when voicing your opinions.
Washington, D.C.: 202-225-3415
Greenville District Office: 252-931-1003
Jacksonville District Office: 910-937-6929
New Bern District Office: 252-636-6612
Edenton District Office: 252-368-8866