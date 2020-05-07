Over the past several months, Councilman Roger Coleman has been working with Edenton State Historic Sites Manager Bob Hopkins and Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton to encourage cleaning and straightening some of the town’s state historic markers that have fallen into disarray.
Of specific concern to Coleman was Historic Marker A-46 located in front of Kellogg’s Hardware. The sign, which has leaned out over Queen Street for years, honors the original inhabitants of the area, the Weapemeoc Indians.
On Sunday, April 26, Coleman asked Hopkins and Knighton if he could form a citizen’s group to straighten the marker. Coleman called the condition of the sign “an affront to our Native American heritage and a less than positive image for those entering Edenton along Queen Street.”
Not receiving a response, Coleman visited Kellogg’s on April 28 with the intent of asking store employees for help in returning the marker to its original upright position. To his surprise, he found that the sign had already been straightened. In addition, there was nothing to indicate that the repair had been recent.
Assuming that the Town of Edenton was responsible, Coleman sent a note to Knighton thanking her for her quick response. She disavowed any action by the town, however.
Coleman then assumed that someone from Edenton State Historic Sites had fixed the sign. He sent a thank you note to Hopkins only to learn that this was not the case. Edenton State Historic Sites had not been involved.
If the marker was not straightened by the Town of Edenton or staff from the Edenton Historic Sites, then who, after years of ignoring the badly leaning sign, had repaired NC Historic Marker A-46?
Coleman has a theory.
“With so much energy being focused on this one sign, the spirits of the Weapemeoc Indians who still walk their sacred paths, came together and in a concentrated effort, pushed the sign back into place.”
Miracles do happen!
“This miracle,” Coleman said, “is a sign that we continue to live on sacred land.”