Filing ended almost before it started.
Late Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 8), the N.C. Supreme Court issued an order halting all filing for the midterm elections, as well as delaying municipal elections.
Filing had begun in North Carolina Monday, but not before there was confusion about the process.
Just before filing began Monday, a N.C. Court of Appeals judge stopped filing for seats in the N.C. General Assembly and U.S. Congress in response to a lawsuit filed against the state legislature and board of elections related to the redrawn districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Senate and N.C. House.
The same afternoon, the entire N.C. Court of Appeals restored filing, but indicated the court would take a look at the lawsuit and could pause filing should it deem it necessary.
On Dec. 8, the N.C. Supreme Court stepped in to stop all filing and move the Primary election from March 8 to May 17 of next year.
“In light of the great public interest in the subject matter of these cases, the importance of the issues to the constitutional jurisprudence of this State, and the need for urgency in reaching a final resolution on the merits at the earliest possible opportunity, the Court grants a preliminary injunction and temporarily stays the candidate filing period for the 2022 elections for all offices until such time as a final judgment on the merits of plaintiffs’ claims, including any appeals, is entered and a remedy, if any is required, has been ordered,” the High Court said.
The order went on to move the primary date from Tuesday, March 8 until Tuesday, May 17.
While ending filing, the state court did issue an order that those who have filed will not need to refile once it reopens.
“Any individual who has already filed to run for public office in 2022 and whose filing has been accepted by the appropriate board of elections, will be deemed to have filed for the same office under the new election schedule for the May 2022 primary unless they provide timely notice of withdrawal of their candidacy to the board of elections during the newly-established filing period; and except to the extent that a remedy in this matter, if any, impacts a candidate’s eligibility to hold the office for which they have currently filed.”
Though filing is paused, there have been several already filled out paperwork to seek election in Chowan County and around North Carolina.
Three incumbent Chowan County Commissioners were among those who filed, including Republican Bob Kirby (District 1), Republican Larry McLaughlin (District 2) and Democrat Ellis E. Lawrence (District 3).
Incumbent Chowan County Clerk of Court Michael John McArthur, a Democrat, filed to retain his seat as well.
Chowan County Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight, a Republican, will also seek re-election.
In the delayed election for Edenton Town Council, incumbents Craig Miller will seek another term in the At-Large seat and Elton Bond Jr. filed to retain his post representing the Fourth Ward.
At the state level, a host of lesser known candidates have filed for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
On the Democratic side, they include Rett Newton of Beaufort and Constance “Lov” Johnson of Charlotte. Republicans include Benjamin E. Griffiths of Cleveland, Lee A. Brian of Clayton, Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh, Jen Banwart of Holly Springs and Charles Kenneth Moss of Randleman.