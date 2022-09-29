Chowan County Courthouse

The N.C. Supreme Court will be holding another rare session of court at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse Monday and Tuesday of next week.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

EDENTON - Local residents will get a rare chance to see the state’s highest court in action when the N.C. Supreme Court holds its October session in Edenton next week.

The seven-member court will hear five cases at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse — three on Monday and two on Tuesday.