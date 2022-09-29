...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
EDENTON - Local residents will get a rare chance to see the state’s highest court in action when the N.C. Supreme Court holds its October session in Edenton next week.
The seven-member court will hear five cases at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse — three on Monday and two on Tuesday.
“We are delighted that Edenton is hosting the Supreme Court once again,” Chief Justice Paul Newby said in a press release. “Holding this special session of court outside of Raleigh makes it easier for North Carolinians across the state to better understand the rule of law and the Judicial Branch’s constitutional obligation to ensure that justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay.”
Under state law, the Supreme Court can meet in only two other cities outside of Raleigh: Edenton and Morganton.
The court will hear arguments in several cases with major significance, including one on the state’s voter ID law and another on whether the state’s new legislative maps represent an “extreme gerrymander.”
On Monday at 9:30 a.m., the court will hear West et al. v Hoyle’s Tire & Axle, LLC. The question before the court is whether under North Carolina’s Compensation Act, an individual can receive benefits for the death of a cohabiting individual.
At 11 a.m. Monday, the court will hear the case State v. Maderkis Deyawn. At issue is whether the defendant waived his rights to a jury trial. Then at 1 p.m., the court will hear arguments in Holmes et al. v Moore et al. The court will hear arguments on whether the state’s voter ID law violates the Equal Protection Clause of the state constitution.
On Tuesday, the justices will hear arguments at 9:30 a.m. in Cedarbrook Residential Center, Inc. et al v the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. At issue is whether the NCDHHS engaged in “negligent regulation,” a spokesman for the court said in an email.
Then at 11 a.m., the justices will hear arguments in Harper et al. v Hall et al. The question will be whether the newly drawn legislative maps the result of “extreme partisan gerrymandering,” the email states.
Because of limited seating in the courthouse, admission to the two days of court will be by ticket only. Tickets are free of charge and available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis via a will call system.
Participants must pre-register at Historic Edenton, 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, or by calling 252-482-2637. Participants will need to indicate which session or sessions they wish to attend. Participant names and phone numbers will be collected and courtroom attire is required, the release states.