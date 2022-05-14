John A. Holmes High School JROTC members (l-r) Cadets W. Gregory, J. Jarvis, K. Harris, and B. Koller present the colors during the National Day of Prayer observance in front of the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse, Thursday, May 5.
Tony Horton performs a song during the National Day of Prayer observance at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse on Thursday, May 5.
Bob Hopkins/State Historic Sites
To recognize National Day of Prayer on May 5, a local celebration was held at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton.
No stranger to Edenton, the day has been held for decades.
The theme for 2022 was “Exalt the Lord, Who has Established Us.”
Church leaders participating in the ceremony included Bob Brock (Countryside Church of Christ), Junior White (Ballards Bridge Church and Chaplain at Vidant Chowan Hospital), Jerald Perry, Greg Brinson (New Hope Christian Fellowship) and Melvin Tatem.
Music was performed by Tony Horton, including a performance of “This Little Light of Mine.” Additional pieces performed included “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”
JROTC cadets from John A. Holmes presented the flags. Cadets Jarvis, Koller, Gregory and Harris were in attendance.
Wendy Basnight, Director of Care Management Services for Vidant Bertie and Chowan hospitals provided a prayer for health care providers, while Deborah Perry – retired schoolteacher – gave a prayer for schools, colleges and universities.
Representing Chowan County merchants was Heather Newingham and her husband, Paul, of The Christian Book Seller on South Broad Street.
Towards the culmination of the event, Cheri L. Sheridan offered a prayer for Ukraine and the people who are enduring war in the region.
The National Day of Prayer was established by President Harry Truman in 1952. In 1988, the law was amended so that the day would be held on the first Thursday of May. A counter-event, the National Day of Reason, was also established by those who do not practice religion.
Two stated intentions of the National Day of Prayer were that it would be a day when adherents of all religions could unite in prayer and that it may one day bring renewed respect for individual faith to all people.
The National Day of Prayer is celebrated by Americans of many religions, including Christians, Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus and Jews, reflecting the demographics of the country.