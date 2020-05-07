Thursday, May 7, is the National Day of Prayer. The NDOP is a Day on which churches in communities across America come together to pray for our nation.
Due to the gathering restrictions in North Carolina implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the faithful are unable to meet. In recent years, a ceremony was held at the 1767 courthouse.
However, the Edenton United Board of Directors, comprised of local pastors, will conduct a virtual Day of Prayer at noon Thursday, May 7. The public is invited to join from home and and pray with us for our nation, state and local community.
Go to Edenton United Methodist’s Facebook page for the broadcast.