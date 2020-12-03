RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper recently issued additional COVID-19 safety measures to tighten mask requirements and enforcement as cases continue to rise rapidly in North Carolina and across the country. Executive Order No. 180 went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and runs through Friday, Dec. 11.
“I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: We are in danger,” Cooper said. “This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many.”
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Chowan County had 644 total lab-confirmed cases, with 18 deaths, as of Tuesday afternoon. Of those total cases, 279.7 cases were confirmed in the last 14 days. In a Monday release, Albemarle Regional Health Services noted the county had 637 lab-confirmed cases, 80 of which were active and 539 were considered recovered.
Also of note, none of Chowan County’s nursing home or rehabilitation facilities were on the ARHS release as having an outbreak. An outbreak means that two or more lab-confirmed cases of COVID were reported at a facility.
Chowan, Gates and Hertford counties were considered yellow counties — significant community spread — by the DHHS on Monday. Neighboring Perquimans and Bertie counties were red, meaning the spread was critical. In each county’s case, however, DHHS considered the case impact on local hospitals to be low.
In addition to extending Phase 3 capacity limits and safety requirements, the Order tightens the existing statewide mask requirement – making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is not from the same household. The Order also adds the mask requirement to several additional settings including any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; all schools public and private; and all public or private transportation when travelling with people outside of the household.
The Order also requires large retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.