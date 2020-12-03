The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking for bids on repaving project that will resurface several roads in Chowan, Perquimans and Gates counties.
According to the project plans work in Chowan County will include milling and resurfacing work on Coke Avenue, from NC 32 to US 17 Business; Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, from Broad Street (NC 32) to Mexico Road; and West Queen Street, from Broad Street (NC 32) to Emperors Landing Road.
During a recent Edenton Town Council meeting, several council members brought up the deteriorating condition of several roadways, including Hawthorne Road and Coke Avenue.
Coke Avenue, along with the other roads in the repaving project, are owned by the the state Department of Transportation. County or Town crews are generally not allowed to do milling or resurfacing work on state-owned roads, Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said at a November meeting. The town can do some spot repaving when its crews tears up the road for utility work or other emergency repair.
In Gates County, the project calls for milling and resurfacing on US 13, Drum Hill Road and Gates School Road.
In Perquimans County, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction will be done on Davenport Lane, Holiday Island Road, Weight Station Road, Church Street, Willow Street, Riverview Drive, Maple Street and Cypress Street.
According to the documentation, the project contract will be available March 22, 2021. The contract completion date is June 30, 2022.
Bids will be open at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.