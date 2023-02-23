...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EDENTON - The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights, is hosting regional outreach events for all 14 highway divisions.
Anyone who owns a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) — whether a small, woman-owned or minority-owned business — NCDOT wants to work with them.
Hundreds of firms representing all types of industries participated in the first several events held on Saturdays since June 2021. The next round of outreach events will take place Feb. 25.
The Division 1 meeting, encompassing Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Martin, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The meeting will be at the Division 1 Office, located at 113 Airport Drive, Suite 100, in Edenton (Northeastern Regional Airport).
NCDOT’s Division of Highways advertises and awards numerous contracts each year for all sorts of transportation work. Each project is an opportunity for NCDOT to encourage DBE participation and provide equitable and balanced access for these businesses to compete on contracts.
NCDOT has multiple contract opportunities statewide, including:
Construction;
Maintenance;
Emergency work;
Mowing;
Traffic control;
Tree service;
Cleaning service;
Litter pickup; and
Dead animal removal.
It is important to NCDOT to collaborate with disadvantaged business enterprises. As such, the department is extending an invitation to all certified firms to do business and learn more about the opportunities available.
Highway Division staff will be on hand during these outreach events to help the owners of small, minority or woman-owned firms learn about how they can do business with NCDOT.
NCDOT is asking people to RSVP the appropriate highway division contact below if you would like to attend an event near you.
IF someone can’t make it to a meeting, additional information for doing business with the Division of Highways is available on Connect NCDOT, the department’s website for business and transit partners.
To RSVP or to gain more information, contact Marjorie Eckert at mleckert@ncdot.gov or at (252) 482-1850.