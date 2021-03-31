The N.C. Department of Transportation has asked the federal government for funding to complete Interstate 87 and to install broadband along the over 200-mile roadway from Virginia to Raleigh.
Future I-87 will also serve as an interstate connection between the Port of Virginia and I-95.
NC East Alliance Director Vann Rogerson, who leads one group pushing for the highway, said that NCDOT submitted an Infrastructure For Rebuilding America Grant application last week seeking federal funding for the project that started with a $1 billion price tag.
“This is a grand opportunity for us to get funding,” Rogerson said. “We are keeping our fingers crossed.’’
Rogerson said the state should know in about five months if INFRA funding will be available for the interstate project. He said the alliance is seeking letters of support for it from local governments, state and federal elected officials and business leaders in North Carolina and Virginia.
“The Port of Virginia needs a southern route out to Interstate 95 for that flow of materials,” Rogerson said. “We have support letters from the Port of Virginia. Obviously, there are a lot of people interested in getting this corridor developed.”
During the 2020 presidential campaign, President Joe Biden said he would pursue massive spending on infrastructure projects if elected. Following up on that priority, his administration will soon unveil a $4 trillion plan that’s expected to allocate money for roads, bridges rail lines, water and sewer systems, improvements to the power grid and to expand broadband access.
Rogerson said the funds DOT are seeking are from a federal infrastructure grant.
“Back in January, we started focusing in a more united way to see if there were some rural federal infrastructure monies that we could get assigned since the Biden Administration was coming in,” he said. “We feel this is a good opportunity because the federal government is going to spend money on infrastructure projects.”
The grant application is also seeking to install fiber optic cable along the entire length of the future I-87 corridor, as well as the extension of U.S. 64 from Williamston to Whalebone in Dare County.
The broadband would allow NCDOT to install state-of-the-art wind and flood monitoring systems and could be the “backbone” of expanding internet access in rural counties along I-87.
“They are going to have some excess capacity there that can be used by communities,” Rogerson said. “I believe they are going to have some dark fiber as a part of that.’’ Dark fiber is unused optical fiber.
Once completed, I-87 is expected to generate economic development all along the corridor, with Camden and Pasquotank counties especially benefiting because of their close proximity to the Port of Virginia.
“There are so many companies looking to be 30 minutes or an hour from an interstate and that corridor is just critical for us,” Rogerson said. “
The grant application comes just three months after participants at a virtual work session on I-87 were told that many parts of the project were pushed back by several years because of NCDOT budget shortfalls.
NCDOT has faced several financial challenges that started with Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and continued with Hurricane Florence in 2018, causing the agency to spend more than $400 million to repair damage caused by the two storms.
A decrease in driving during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a drop of gas tax revenue which further hurt NCDOT’s finances.